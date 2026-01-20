The Los Angeles Dodgers stole headlines in what had been a relatively quiet start to free agency by signing Edwin Díaz to a record-setting contract of $69 million over three years.

Then as it seemed as though they would settle into the background and work on the edges of their roster, the Dodgers pounced again with another short-term contract that had a high average annual value.

Despite an expectation that Kyle Tucker would join a team on a long-term deal, he decided to sign with the Dodgers for four years and $240 million. Tucker's contract includes a $64 million signing bonus, $30 million in deferred salary, and opt outs after the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

And even after adding two of the best players available this offseason, the Dodgers appear to be in pursuit of yet another All-Star.

According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Dodgers' interest in a Freddy Peralta trade stems from pitching injuries they've absored.

After signing Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker, the Dodgers remain engaged on Freddy Peralta. Given their rotation injuries last season, securing another durable starter is certainly worth exploring.



Peralta is the second notable starting pitcher the Dodgers have been connected to this offseason, as they also were mentioned as a suitor in a potential Tarik Skubal trade.

In addition to the Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and New York Yankees are among the teams that have reported interest in Peralta.

The right-hander went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and averaged 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings over 33 starts last season. Peralta earned a second career All-Star Game selection and placed fifth in voting for the 2025 National League Cy Young Award.

Why would the Dodgers need Freddy Peralta?

As it currently stands, the Dodgers' starting rotation for the 2026 season projects to at minimum feature Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has already made it clear Ohtani will remain on a schedule of receiving extended rest between outings, and it stands to reason that will apply to Yamamoto and Sasaki as well.

Thus, the Dodgers figure to need a six-man rotation to get through the season, and acquiring Peralta would certainly bolster the group. Otherwise, the Dodgers are looking at a scenario of primarily relying on Emmet Sheehan, Gavin Stone and River Ryan to help lengthen the rotation.

Each has shown an ability to contribute, with Sheehan holding the most experience, but all three also are returning from injury in some regard. Although Sheehan did pitch last year, 2026 is going to be his first full season since having Tommy John surgery in May 2024.

Furthermore, Snell, Glasnow and Sasaki all spent time on the injured list last season.

On top of his talent, Peralta has been a model of durability over recent seasons. He's avoided the IL since suffering right shoulder inflammation in September 2022. That was part of an injury-plagued year that also saw him miss time with a right lat strain.

Peralta otherwise has averaged 32 starts over the last three seasons.

