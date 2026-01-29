Rob Manfred Supports Significant Change to MLB Free Agency

The start of Spring Training is just over two weeks away, yet several talented players remain unsigned as MLB free agency continues to crawl along.

There was a flurry of activity with Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette and Cody Bellinger recently agreeing to respective contracts, but a freeze has otherwise largely persisted throughout the offseason. It's become an all-too-common occurrence in free agency.

In the opinion of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, there's a simple solution to unlocking activity and it in turn would boost the overall economics of the sport.

During a recent appearance on WFAN radio, Manfred outlined why he believes a deadline in free agency would be beneficial.

“The proposal really was not about trying to alter the terms of deals one direction or another. I'm kind of a believer in you have a deadline, you're going to make the same deal, give or take, than if you string it out.



"The reason I was interested in it, I think that from the first of December to the 20th, if we had a period in there when all that free agency activity went on, it's a great marketing opportunity for the game at a point in the calendar where you're not quite at the NFL playoffs, the NBA is still kind of early. It's a great chance to kind of own some offseason weeks, which is crucial to selling tickets, selling season tickets. So that's why I was interested.”

There once was a period where the annual Winter Meetings guaranteed plenty of marquee signings. That allowed for MLB to dominate the spotlight on sports in December. There have been instances where that still has proven true, including with the Dodgers agreeing to a contract with Edwin Díaz during that time last year.

The idea of an MLB free agency deadline has been floated at various points over recent years but never to much traction. That still remains the case, with the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) strongly pusing back on the proposition.

The stance from players is a deadline in free agency would result in signing contracts that are more team-friendly. Payroll has already been a hot-button topic for impending collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations.

Ironically, Manfred defended the Dodgers' spending and noted they are operating within the constructs of the CBA.

Manfred has already been at the helm for several significant changes, including bringing a pitch clock to Major League games, increasing the size of bases, and a new media rights agreement with multiple outlets.

Altering free agency would forever be tied to Manfred's legacy and arguably serve as his final change before retiring when his contract expires after the 2028 season.

Rob Manfred controls trade deadline date

The current CBA grants Manfred the autonomy to determine the date of the MLB trade deadline each year.

The only stipulation is it must be scheduled between July 28 and Aug. 3. The main purpose for the commissioner holding that authority is so MLB can prevent their trade deadline from landing on the weekend.

Manfred decided to set the 2026 trade deadline at 3 p.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 3.

Recommended articles