How Will Dodgers Utilize Roki Sasaki Next Year? Andrew Friedman Answers

The Los Angeles Dodgers introduced right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki to a new role towards the back end of the 2025 season, bringing him exclusively out of the bullpen towards the end of September and throughout the postseason.

Sasaki began the season as a starting pitcher, struggling through eight starts before landing on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement, but came back as a reliever and became one of the Dodgers' most trustworthy arms out of the bullpen.

He made eight starts to begin the season, posting a 4.72 ERA through 34.1 innings pitched. He logged just 24 strikeouts during that time. After making a move to the bullpen, though, Sasaki allowed just one run through his 11 relief appearances in 2025.

Sasaki really broke out as a reliever when the playoffs came, recording his first three MLB saves and taking over the Dodgers' NLDS matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. He capped that series off with a scoreless three-inning performance, not allowing the Phillies to record a hit as the Dodgers secured the series in extra innings.

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed how the Dodgers will use Sasaki in the coming season.

“I think for us, it was about trying to get his delivery back. I feel like we made a lot of progress on that,” Friedman said. “So for us, we’re definitely viewing him as a starter and a really good one, and we’ll continue to work this offseason and put him in the best position to be ready in spring training to help us win again.”

Sasaki's return to a starting role may come as a little bit of a surprise, as the Dodgers' bullpen struggled towards the end of the regular season and into the postseason. The right-hander will likely occupy retired pitcher Clayton Kershaw's place in the rotation, but that the Dodgers' relievers shorthanded.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers are to be very busy during the offseason in search of a new closer. They'll likely make a big move before the end of the offseason, and have a complete bullpen revamp by the beginning of spring training.

