Tanner Scott Trying to Recruit Current Dodgers Free Agent Back to Team

LOS ANGELES — Well before the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to dominate offseason headlines behind splashy moves in free agency, they faced a deadline to decide on arbitration-eligible players for 2026.

That group initially consisted of nine players: Anthony Banda, Alex Call, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol, Michael Grove, Evan Phillips, Ben Rortvedt, Brock Stewart and Alex Vesia.

The process of paring that number down by the time the tender deadline arrived in November started with the Dodgers exercising their team option on Vesia's contract.

Gonsolin was designated for assignment and elected free agency upon clearing waivers. Grove also became a free agent after getting outrighted off the Dodgers' 40-man roster.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers seemingly attempted to sneak Rortvedt through waivers after avoiding arbitration by agreeing to a $1.2 million contract for 2026, but he was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds. Rortvedt could be making his way back to the Dodgers as he was DFA'd by the Reds in their corresponding move to sign Eugenio Suárez.

When the tender deadline arrived at 2 p.m. PT on Nov. 22, 2025, the Dodgers non-tendered Phillips and Nick Frasso. Their decisions immediately made both pitchers free agents.

MLB Trade Rumors projected Phillips to receive a $6.1 million salary in 2026.

Tanner Scott & Evan Phillips share friendship

In a reversal from the last offseason, it's now Tanner Scott who is maintaining contact with a prospective free agent the Dodgers would like to sign.

"I do talk to Evan quite often," Scott said during DodgerFest. "I mean, we'll see where it goes. I like the guy and hope he comes back."

Phillips was methodical about his involvement, but did do some recruiting of Scott prior to his decision to sign with the Dodgers last offseason. The two became close friends after time as Baltimore Orioles teammates.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman previously made it clear the organization still had interest in Phillips despite making him a free agent. The non-tender decision stemmed from the right-hander being on the mend from Tommy John surgery.

A right shoulder injury prevented Phillips from pitching in the 2024 World Series, and further examination during the offseason revealed he had sustained a minor tear in the back of the rotator cuff.

Phillips avoided shoulder surgery but was delayed in making his 2025 debut. He then made just seven appearances before going back on the 15-day injured list due to right forearm discomfort that eventually led to season-ending Tommy John surgery.

It's believed Phillips is seeking a one-year contract that would theretically allow for an opportunity to re-establish his value in free agency after the 2026 season. The Boston Red Sox are the only other team that publicly has been linked to the 31-year-old.

Should Phillips re-sign with the Dodgers, he would follow in the footsteps of fellow non-tender Frasso. Phillips joined the Dodgers in August 2021, when they claimed him off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.

