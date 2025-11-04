Umpires Almost Ejected Dodgers Pitcher in World Series Game 7
One day after he basked in the celebration of another World Series title, Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy answered an age-old baseball question.
When the benches clear, players confront each other on the field, and teammates physically restrain each other, is it performative eyewash — or can a teammate actually prevent another teammate from getting ejected?
Muncy said during an appearance on Foul Territory on Tuesday that he might have single-handedly kept Dodgers pitcher Justin Wrobleski on the mound during the Dodgers' critical Game 7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.
In the fourth inning, Wrobleski threw a pitch that nearly hit Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez with a 1-and-2 count. The next pitch, also an up-and-in fastball, hit Gimenez on the hand. Gimenez took offense. Players from both benches poured onto the field, as did both bullpens.
Muncy took on the task of holding back Wrobleski, who took offense at Gimenez flailing his hand at the 1-and-2 pitch.
"My first reaction was like, 'hell yeah, don't back down to this guy. Go get him.' And then immediately I was like, oh crap, we need him to stay in this game, we need him to throw to some more batters," Muncy said.
Wrobleski allowed a single to George Springer, then struck out Nathan Lukes on a nasty slider for the second out of the inning. Tyler Glasnow retired Vladimir Guerreo Jr. for the third out.
"The umpires all came up to me and said, 'if you didn't get him out of there we were probably going to have to toss him,'" Muncy said. "You know how that goes with the instigation rules: if you're the guy that instigates it, you're usually the one that gets tossed even though it's not your fault.
"I knew we needed him for one or two, maybe three more batters, based on that part of lineup. I was like, 'I've got to get him out of there, make sure he stays in this game.' I talked to him the next day and he was like, 'yeah, I appreciate it.'"
Muncy praised Wrobleski's attitude during the postseason. The 25-year-old left-hander faced five batters above the minimum across his four World Series appearances, but didn't allow a run in five innings.
"He had that mentality the whole postseason every time he pitched," Muncy said. "He was coming after you. He didn't care who you were. That's part of the thing I love about our pitchers. They start getting that attitude that they're going to attack you. They don't care. That's the right attitude to have but sometimes you need someone to pull you out of there."
