Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki Exits Wednesday’s Game vs Braves With Apparent Injury

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki has exited the team's game against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning with what seems like an injury. Sasaki walked off the field with a trainer.

The right-hander may be dealing with a blister issue on one of his fingers, according to insider Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Sasaki was replaced by right-hander Edgardo Hernandez.

Roki Sasaki is leaving the game with a trainer. Looked like they were looking at a blister on one of his fingers. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 27, 2026

Sasaki had gone 3.1 innings against the Braves before leaving with an injury. He gave up four runs on four hits, striking out three batters in the process.

His command in the fourth inning seemed a little shaky before coming out of the game.

For the season, Sasaki has a 4.60 ERA over 23 starts for the Dodgers. The right-hander has seen a very up-and-down year, but he finally started to put it all together over the last month and a half.

Sasaki has been one of the better arms in the rotation over the last stretch of games. Before this outing, Sasaki had not given up more than three runs in a start since July 8.

Where Do the Dodgers Turn if Roki Sasaki is Hurt?

If Sasaki is forced to miss any time, luckily the Dodgers have plenty of depth in the starting rotation. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow made his return to the staff on Tuesday, giving Los Angeles another potential option to turn to.

The Dodgers also have Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Eric Lauer and others that they can use. Left-hander Justin Wrobleski is currently injured, but he has started his progression toward a return.

While the Dodgers were planning on putting Wrobleski into the bullpen when he returns, if Sasaki is hurt, the lefty could reclaim his spot in the rotation. Los Angeles should also be getting back right-hander Shohei Ohtani soon as well, giving the team another boost.

So while losing Sasaki would hurt, the team can overcome the obstacle in front of them. But for now, the hope is that this issue won't take him out of any starts.

If this is a blister problem for Sasaki, the Dodgers will work carefully with him. Ohtani dealt with a blister issue earlier this season, but it didn't seem to impact him much.

All the Dodgers can do now is hope for the best when it comes to Sasaki's apparent injury. But his exit will be something to watch for the Dodgers moving forward.

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