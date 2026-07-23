Will Edwin Diaz Be Dodgers Closer When He Returns? Dave Roberts Answers

Los Angeles Dodgers star closer Edwin Diaz has only been able to make seven appearances this season due to an elbow injury.

Early in the year, Diaz saw a severe drop in his fastball velocity, with the pitch coming in as low as 92.8 mph. At the time, Diaz didn't see a problem with it, but the Dodgers' medical staff had some concerns about the normally hard-throwing right-hander.

Eventually, the team shut him down, leading to him undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow. Diaz has been out ever since, and was given a three-month recovery timeline following the news of the surgery.

The veteran right-hander is now nearing a return to the big league club. Diaz is nearing the end of his rehab assignment, paving the way for him to get back to the big leagues likely when the team returns to Los Angeles next week.

And when he does return, manager Dave Roberts made it clear when he'll be pitching.

"It's just been a long time since he's pitched. I understand that he's not a command guy. Obviously, first and foremost, he's got to recover, feel good, but you're talking about a guy that once he comes back, he's going to be our closer," Roberts said.

"So there is no like, somebody behind him that could potentially cost him a game. I want to put him and put us in the best possible position to have success, so he's got to ensure us that he's in a good spot to close out major league games."

The Dodgers want to make sure that once Diaz comes back, he stays healthy and can help them win games. Los Angeles invested a lot in the star closer over the offseason, signing the right-hander to a three-year deal worth $69 million.

Called @Dodgers star closer Edwin Diaz’s rehab outing for the Dodgers’ minor league affiliate @towerbuzzers on @iHeartRadio + @milb TV this weekend 🎙️



Here’s the inning condensed into two minutes! @SugarDiaz39 collected 2 Ks and got his fastball up to 98 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EnmSJHJkUA — Sid Iyer (@thesidiyer) July 12, 2026

When healthy, Diaz has been one of the best closers in the game, so the Dodgers are patiently awaiting his eventual return. While he's been out, left-hander Tanner Scott has taken on the brunt of ninth-inning opportunities, and been absolutely dominant.

Scott has seen a major bounce back season in 2026 following a rough start to his Dodgers tenure last year. Overall, he owns an ERA of 2.40, throwing 41.1 innings and recording 15 saves in 17 opportunities.

Once Diaz returns, he and Scott will give the Dodgers a dangerous duo for late-game situations. But make no mistake about it: Scott will get the the eighth inning, and Diaz will take down the ninth.

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