Rival Exec Calls Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Advantage 'Most Lopsided' in Pro Sports

Should a player talented enough to pitch and hit regularly in Major League Baseball be given special dispensation from the league to do both as often as Shohei Ohtani does for the Los Angeles Dodgers?

The rules that allow Ohtani to remain in a game as a designated hitter when his assignment as a starting pitcher is over, and cost the Dodgers only one active roster spot for both a designated hitter and starting pitcher, have been the subject of fierce debate in 2026.

This is the first full season in which the defending World Series champions have been able to use Ohtani as both a hitter and a pitcher. While Ohtani won back-to-back National League MVP awards in 2024 and 2025 largely on the strength of his hitting, this year he's been one of the most valuable pitchers in the league.

In 24 innings across his first four starts, Ohtani has allowed just one run. His 0.38 ERA would lead the NL if he had enough innings to qualify. His 0.75 WHIP would rank third.

One head of baseball operations, granted anonymity for his candor, told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that the special "Ohtani rules" create the “most lopsided” advantage in major professional sports.

The flaw in the argument is obvious: the carveout doesn't exist solely for Ohtani. They exist for everyone in the league.

All teams can designate players as "two-way players" (both position players and pitchers) if they meet both of the following conditions in either the current season, or any of the two previous seasons:

Pitched at least 20 major league innings. Started at least 20 major league games as a position player or designated hitter, with at least three plate appearances in each of those games.

While it's fair to criticize the league for modifying those rules in recent years to allow Ohtani to qualify after missing time due to injury rehabilitation, the fact remains that any players who meet the criteria are granted the same exceptions to the typical rules.

The question, really, isn't whether the Dodgers have a head-and-shoulders advantage over the other 29 teams simply by virtue of having Ohtani. Of course they do.

The more pertinent question is whether the entertainment value of having Ohtani on the field as often as he is outweighs the competitive advantage it gives the Dodgers.

Opposing players, managers, and executives can — and will — chime in with their opinions as they please. It doesn't matter. The only opinion that counts resides within hallways, cubicles and board rooms on 6th Ave. in Manhattan.

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