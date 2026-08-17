Dodgers Reliever Admits Shohei Ohtani's Absence Hurts Bullpen

The Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation can't catch a break.

Not even a week after being one step closer to full strength with the return of starter Blake Snell, the Dodgers lost Justin Wrobleski to the 15-day injured list with left forearm inflammation on Saturday.

“We’re not concerned,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Sunday’s game. “It should be short-lived.”

The Dodgers are already down two starters in Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow. Ohtani hasn't pitched since July 3 after his pitching duties were suspended due to knee and biceps injuries. The Dodgers have remained consistent that they expect Ohtani to return to the mound this season.

Glasnow is expected to return sooner than Ohtani, possibly even by the end of August. The 32-year-old has missed most of the season with a back injury and looked sharp in his most recent rehab start, striking out eight batters with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani appears to finally be nearing a return to pitching👀👀



Read below for the latest on his pitching progression⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kassRZkptY — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 16, 2026

Ohtani, Glasnow and now Wrobleski's injuries are affecting more than just the starting rotation. Since Ohtani's injury on July 3, the bullpen has been operating with one fewer roster spot due to the team's six-man rotation.

Thus, they have a seven-man bullpen.

“Obviously, having one less guy down there is noticeable,” left-hander Jack Dreyer told The Orange County Register. “But Shohei is the best player in the world, and he’s picked us up countless times. And so for the bullpen to be able to do our part and pick up the team in that regard is good.

“It’s a matter of picking each other up and whenever the phone rings, whoever’s name is called is ready to do their job.”

The bullpen has only been further hurt by the poor performance of closer Edwin Diaz, who the Dodgers brought in over the offseason on a lucrative contract. Diaz has a gaudy 10.66 ERA this season and has four blown saves in the past 10 days.

Dave Roberts sent a clear message to Edwin Diaz amid his major struggles this season👀👀



Do you want to see the Dodgers remove Diaz as closer? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ON0J1y2yQi — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 15, 2026

“He’s got to find his way,” Roberts said. “And he’s got to have a runway to find his way. But then it gets to a point where — I’m not there yet, but ... I’m betting on the fact that the stuff will kind of right, and he’ll figure it out.”

Regardless of the distractions Diaz's struggles or Ohtani's absence present to the Dodger bullpen, reliever Alex Vesia insists that the group's focus is on the opportunities that they're given to enter the game.

“I think how we go about our business in the bullpen doesn’t change,” Vesia said. “We’re able to focus on the innings we need to cover. It’s always nice to have Sho out there so his return will be great. I think that we’re really good at focusing on one pitch at a time, one out at a time.”

The Dodgers' team bullpen ERA of 3.98 ranks 15th in MLB. However, since the start of the second half on July 17, the bullpen has a 4.59 mark, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.