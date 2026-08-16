The Los Angeles Dodgers have been closely watching the progress of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani as he recovers from an ongoing knee and biceps injury.

The injuries have kept Ohtani off the mound, limiting him in his two-way duties. Ohtani hasn't pitched since July 3, with the right-hander even missing the All-Star Game due to the issue.

But Ohtani has been trying to work his way back, with the Dodgers remaining consistent in the message that he'll return to pitching this season. Ohtani finally threw a bullpen session on Friday, giving the team some confidence in his injury recovery.

This was the first time Ohtani had thrown since July 22, when he suffered a setback in his return. Ohtani was able to use his entire pitch mix, throwing 34 pitches.

Now, the plan will be for Ohtani to throw a few more bullpen sessions before he faces off against live hitters. This will be the buildup for the two-way star, much like he did last year when he was returning from elbow surgery.

Due to the timeline and the desire to keep Ohtani healthy for the postseason, the Dodgers will likely use him as an opener, rather than a full-time starter. Even as a multi-inning opener, Ohtani would give this team a boost down the stretch of the season.

"I think that then you start to think about who the guys that he essentially would open for, and that sort of shortens the list," Roberts said. "But I do think that for Shohei, knowing that any inning is additive is important, and it was a formula that worked."

Ohtani being out has hurt the Dodgers' rotation, considering that he was in the middle of a special season for Los Angeles, posting a 1.79 ERA over 14 starts.

Since the injuries haven't impacted his bat much, Ohtani has remained in the lineup for the Dodgers, continuing his quest to win another MVP. Overall, Ohtani has hit .289 with 27 home runs and 75 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .931.

When Will Shohei Ohtani Return to Pitching?

While there is no set timeline for Ohtani to return, the hope is for him to return sometime in early September.

This would give him a chance to ramp up for around three or four starts before the postseason.

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