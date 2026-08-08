Tarik Skubal's Agent Says Dodgers Have Advantage to Sign Him Long-Term

Los Angeles Dodgers new ace Tarik Skubal made his debut with the team on Tuesday following the blockbuster deal at the trade deadline to bring him to LA.

Skubal fired six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six batters.

This marked the start of what may be just a months-long partnership between Skubal and the Dodgers, with the left-hander hitting free agency at the end of the season. The Dodgers traded for the ace with the knowledge that he could be a rental, but the expectation is that Los Angeles will seriously pursue Skubal in free agency

Skubal's agent, Scott Boras, reflected on the trade, saying that the Dodgers could have the edge to sign the ace long-term.

“It’s great for both the Dodgers and for Tarik that they both get to know one another quite well and determine more about what the future may hold for them,” Boras said to the California Post.

Skubal has been the best pitcher in baseball over the last few seasons, winning back-to-back Cy Young Awards in the American League. Due to this, the left-hander is expected to generate a free-agent contract worth more than $300 million.

There aren't many teams around baseball who would willing to shell out this type of money, even for the superstar that Skubal is. But the Dodgers are one of the few organizations that are devoted to keeping star players around for the long haul.

Adding Skubal now gives the Dodgers a chance to show Skubal what his life could be like if he were to sign in Los Angeles. While there is no guarantee that Skubal will remain with the Dodgers, he now gets the chance to start building relationships months in advance.

“There’s nothing like getting to know how a franchise works and your role in it,” Boras said.

Will the Dodgers Resign Tarik Skubal?

Playing for the Dodgers will be very different than the Detroit Tigers, and Skubal has already seen this firsthand. In his start, Skubal dealt with boos from the Wrigley Field faithful during warm-ups, a badge that the left-hander will be wearing going forward.

The Dodgers have become the villains around baseball, and Skubal will have to embrace the "hate" that comes from this. But Skubal looked unfazed and showed the Dodgers what they could expect from him despite the hostile crowd.

Skubal was brought to the Dodgers with the playoffs in mind, as the organization is looking to complete the rare three-peat. The left-hander has performed well in the postseason over his career, recording a 2.04 ERA in six appearances.

“You get more of a vision of him in the postseason and down the stretch and what he can mean to a franchise,” Boras said. “You get to see that unfold in real time.”

The two sides seem to be aligned on the goal of winning, but until Skubal signs on the dotted line, nothing should be assumed about his free agency.

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