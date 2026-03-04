What Progress Tommy Edman has Made Since Ankle Surgery

Tommy Edman underwent surgery during the offseason after multiple years of playing through right ankle trouble.

"We just repaired the ligament, just like you would with any other ligament. And had a couple bone spurs I had to get rid of," Edman recently said of the procedure. He initially was hopeful to be active for Opening Day, but the Dodgers ruled out that possibility.

Manager Dave Roberts nevertheless said on SportsNet LA that Edman is progressing with baseball activities. Those have included taking some batting practice and running.

“I think he has in a cage. I don’t think he’s been on the field yet, but he’s swinging from both sides, he’s running, playing catch, and all of that stuff. So, he’s progressing nicely. Still, obviously a ways away from playing in a game, but it’s been really good to see his kind of progression.”

A sprained right ankle prevented Edman from making his Dodgers debut until three weeks after he was acquired as part of a three-team trade with the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox at the 2024 deadline.

Edman remained healthy for the rest of that season and put together an impressive performance that included being named National League Championship Series MVP. But more ankle issues returned in 2025, resulting in two stints on the 10-day injured list.

Edman also tweaked the right ankle during a game against the New York Mets in June, and aggravated it on the bases in a late July game against the Boston Red Sox. Though in both instances he managed to avoid the IL.

During his second time on the injured list, the Dodgers hoped an extended period off rest and treatment would allow for a better recovery. Edman missed five weeks late last season but still was limited to primarily playing second base upn returning.

His right ankle surgery was completed in the middle of November.

Dodgers roster battle to replace Tommy Edman

With their starting second baseman beginning the season on the injured list, the Dodgers have been faced with a position battle of sorts this spring.

Roberts mentioned Santiago Espinal, Alex Freeland and Hyeseong Kim as the primary candidates to fill in for Edman. Miguel Rojas is also going to be a factor, though in the utility role he already was set to play.

Kim put together an impressive showing before leaving camp to play for Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic. Freeland has shown some improvement from last year, and Espinal has fared well in his opportunities.