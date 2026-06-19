Veteran Infielder Elects to Leave Dodgers, Head to Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost a veteran infielder to free agency.

Santiago Espinal, who was designated for assignment by the Dodgers earlier this week, cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

However, Espinal rejected the assignment, instead choosing to enter free agency, per the team's transaction log on MiLB.com.

How Did Santiago Espinal Do With Dodgers?

Espinal initially joined the Dodgers on a minor league deal in February, and he was one of the team's breakout stars in spring training.

His Cactus League performance earned him a spot on the Opening Day roster as the 26th man on the bench.

Espinal held his roster spot until the end of May, when Kiké Hernández returned off the 60-day IL. The Dodgers DFA'd Espinal for assignment that week, and he cleared waivers and elected free agency.

However, Hernández was on the roster for just two games before going back on the IL, this time with an oblique tear.

The Dodgers quickly brought Espinal back, and he was even better in his second stint, going 6-for-15 (.400) with an OPS of .775.

When Tommy Edman was set to return from the 60-day IL on Tuesday, the Dodgers elected to again designate Espinal for assignment.

“Espy's been great for us," manager Dave Roberts said. "But it’s just kind of the fit right now with our ball club, it just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense."

Now, barring an unforeseen injury, it appears Espinal will continue his 2026 season elsewhere. He finishes his Dodgers tenure hitting .268 across 36 games with one home run, seven RBIs and an OPS of .651.

Santiago Espinal Career History

Espinal was initially drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018, where he rose the organizational ranks and made his MLB debut in 2020 as a top-30 prospect for the team.

Espinal spent four seasons with Toronto — including a 2022 All-Star campaign — before being traded to the Cincinnati Reds in 2024. He then spent two seasons with the Reds before joining the Dodgers ahead of this season.

Overall, Espinal has appeared in 614 games at the MLB level, hitting .261 with 21 home runs, 167 RBIs and an OPS of .664.

At 31 years old, there's still plenty of time for him to get back to being a consistent contributor at the MLB level.

Barring any other injuries, though, it won't be with the Dodgers.

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