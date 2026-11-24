The Los Angeles Dodgers officially traded three top prospects for 12 Tarik Skubal starts (two of which came in the postseason) as the left-handed pitcher has agreed to a record-breaking nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets.

The Dodgers reportedly never made an official offer to Skubal.

Although it can initially sting for Dodgers fans after they were seemingly spurred by the only team in baseball with a higher payroll than LA, there are just as many reasons to take solace in the fact that Skubal is no longer a Dodger.

For starters, it should be worth noting that for a team like the Dodgers to deem a player too expensive should say plenty given their past opulent spending habits. Having the two largest contracts given out to pitchers in MLB history in the same rotation presents tons of risk, but could potentially have created a top-heavy facet of the roster when there are still many other areas that could use improvement.

Another reason why Skubal specifically presented risk is that he has had three elbow surgeries in his baseball career.

That is not to say Skubal will require an imminent surgery soon as the hope is that the southpaw plays a very healthy and successful rest of his career, but even the most formidable opponents will one day start to show signs of being human.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani is a perfect example of how wear and tear can slowly chip away at someone playing at the peak of their powers, and the 2026 season saw how those nagging injuries presented themselves in the stat sheet.

With that being said, Ohtani is just two years older than Skubal, who turned 30 last week. If a nine-year contract was the deal breaker (in addition to the $450 million), perhaps his production towards the end of the pact will not match Skubal's recent brilliance.

Finally — and perhaps this reason will prove to be the most influential — is all the uncertainty that exists around a new collective bargaining agreement. With an impending lockout set to begin on Dec. 1, it would appear unwise to spend nearly half-a-billion dollars without knowing how future spending will be impacted.

The Dodgers have been known to shell out necessary money for top talent, but have also been known to do their due diligence and spend as efficiently as they can. Skubal will likely still continue to thrive on the sixth-worst team in baseball, but only time will tell how his contract affects the rest of New York's future plans.

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