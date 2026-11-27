The Los Angeles Dodgers failed to sign the biggest free agent on the open market this offseason.

After acquiring left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal before the trade deadline, the Dodgers were considered among the favorites to retain him and boast one of the best starting rotations the league had ever seen. Instead, Skubal packed his bags and headed to the Big Apple.

Skubal and the New York Mets agreed to a massive nine-year, $450 million contract, setting MLB's all-time records for a pitcher in both total value and average annual value.

Losing him leaves one major question for the Dodgers: What's next?

The organization has several potential paths to explore, but one option stands out above the rest: signing left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon.

Dodgers Can Still Win the Offseason By Signing Adrian Morejon

Morejon is far from a Skubal replacement. For starters, he’s not a starting pitcher.

The 27-year-old reliever is coming off a strong 2026 campaign with the San Diego Padres, and if the Dodgers can add him, they’d build one of the best bullpens in the league alongside Tanner Scott and Edwin Diaz.

Morejon made 76 appearances out of San Diego's bullpen in 2026, owning a 2.83 ERA with 107 strikeouts to just 28 walks over 86 innings. He ranked in the 99th percentile in chase rate and barrel rate, and the 98th percentile in ground-ball rate, per Baseball Savant.

The Dodgers have yet to make any significant additions this offseason, and now have a great chance to add one of the best left-handed relievers available, giving Dave Roberts another dependable option in high-leverage situations.

Los Angeles is already short in the bullpen a month into the offseason. The Dodgers lost Evan Phillips and Kris Bubic in free agency. On top of that, there’s a chance they could lose Alex Vesia — who is also a highly sought-after free agent — and Blake Treinen.

Morejon would certainly help address some of that uncertainty.

The Cuban native would give the Dodgers another left-handed option, and his ability to miss bats would make him useful in a variety of situations.

Missing out on Skubal is certainly a big loss for the organization, and while adding Morejon wouldn't exactly replace him, it would leave the roster better equipped to win another championship.

Winning the offseason isn’t always about signing the best available name. While the Dodgers are set in the starting rotation without Skubal, Morejon would fill a pressing need in the back of their bullpen.

Of course, they'd also be stealing one of the Padres' most important players from 2026, which doesn't hurt, either.

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