Tarik Skubal on His Time with the Dodgers: 'I Love Being a Part of This'

Tarik Skubal is getting everything he could ask for in his baseball career and then some during his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles brought Skubal in at the trade deadline to help the team win its third straight title.

The Dodgers are eight wins away from that goal, and Skubal will play a vital part in reaching it.

After the Dodgers' series win over the Atlanta Braves, Skubal admitted that he loves being part of a winning culture in Los Angeles.

"It's a great team," Skubal said. “The culture that they have here. The preparation, the expectation to win — I love being a part of it."

“The preparation, the expectation to win, I love being a part of it. 🙏” @THEREAL_DV caught up with Tarik Skubal after the Dodgers advance to the NLCS!



(@SportsNetLA) pic.twitter.com/kbvYSD1fse — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) October 8, 2026

Things are off to a great start this postseason for Skubal and the Dodgers.

Los Angeles chose to start Skubal in Game 1 of the NLDS, and he delivered like only a two-time Cy Young winner knows how.

In that contest against the Braves, the 29-year-old pitched six stellar innings, allowing two hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts.

Tarik Skubal with an impressive Dodgers postseason debut in the 100-degree heat in LA:



6 IP

2 H

1 ER

2 BB

7 K

94 pitches



He'll be in line to pitch a potential NLDS Game 5. If LA advances before that, he'll pitch NLCS Game 1. pic.twitter.com/HaqgeGiwD1 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 3, 2026

It was his first postseason start as a Dodger and his seventh overall.

In Skubal's postseason career, he's recorded a stellar 1.97 ERA, 63 strikeouts, a 0.72 WHIP and a .157 batting average against. He has a 3-1 record in 45.2 innings.

So far, things are going well for Skubal in his postseason tenure in Los Angeles.

He'll look to keep things rolling as manager Dave Roberts announced him as the Game 1 starter in the NLCS against the Brewers.

Dodgers right-handed ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto will follow Skubal in Game 2.

Skubal will face the Brewers for the fifth time in his career. In four appearances against Milwaukee, he's posted a 2.10 ERA and 31 strikeouts 25.2 innings.

The two-time Cy Young winner last faced the Brewers in mid-August, his third start as a member of the Dodgers.

Skubal went six innings, allowing seven hits and two runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts in 109 pitches.

The Dodgers Hope to Keep Skubal Beyond 2026

Skubal will be the top free agent this winter, poised to receive a lucrative contract worth $400 million or more. He will command a historic long-term contract in free agency, and the Dodgers hope it will be with them.

That's a winter problem, though. In the meantime, Skubal and the Dodgers will look to make history.

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