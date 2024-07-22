Teoscar Hernández Explains Why He Chose Dodgers Over Red Sox
When Teoscar Hernández signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason, he didn't think become an instant fan-favorite or win the Home Run Derby while playing alongside superstars like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman.
But, here he is. Living his best life on a one-year deal that hopefully turns into an extension.
Hernández almost wasn't a Dodger. In a recent interview on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast, the outfielder revealed how close he was to signing with the Boston Red Sox.
“I love the Red Sox," he said. "It was one of my favorite teams. And I love playing [at Fenway Park], but at the end of the day I have to [decide] what is best for me, my career, and my family.”
Hernandez wanted to play for a team that was being picky with their free-agent signing. He also wanted a good deal.
“Teams that wanna win, they spend. They go after good players,” Hernández said. “I’m not saying [the Red Sox] don’t have good players, because they do. The Red Sox are really good right now and they have amazing players. But for my part, I just wanna go to a team that isn't looking for everybody that is good to win ... that they’re not afraid to spend and to go after good players so they can make their team better.”
Most important, Hernandez wanted to play somewhere that was built to win and win now.
“In this organization, everybody talks about win, win, win, and that’s me,” Hernández said. “I don’t care about anything else. I want to win. I’m at one point in my career that I want to go out there and have fun, have a good year but also win too.”