Four Pitchers the Dodgers Should Target Before the Trade Deadline

MLB Trade Candidate Rankings and Deadline Predictions | Top Prospects Who Could Be Dealt at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

The Dodgers are pushing for one of the rarest feats in MLB; a World Series three-peat. To do so, they may look to fortify their roster, which is already the best in baseball, at this year’s trade deadline.

There aren’t many weaknesses on the Dodgers’ roster. They made some seismic moves during the offseason when they signed Kyle Tucker and Edwin Díaz, but those deals haven’t exactly panned out for them thus far. Díaz is on the 60-day IL while Tucker has a career-low .715 OPS in his first 73 games for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers are sitting comfortably atop the NL West at 49–26, nine games ahead of the second-place Padres. Los Angeles has overtaken the Braves (48–27) for MLB’s best record outright, too.

So, what areas, if any, can the Dodgers look to improve upon at the trade deadline? And more importantly, what players could they make a run at as the deadline inches closer? Los Angeles could use another quality arm in their starting rotation, and the team’s bullpen ERA (5.19) over the last month ranks 25th in the majors despite the revival of Tanner Scott in the closer’s role. The lineup, meanwhile, doesn’t have many real areas of need. L.A. leads MLB in batting average (.261) and OPS (.783) and ranks in the top five in home runs and RBIs. While a move for some depth in the lineup could be on the cards, it feels like pitching will be the organization’s primary focus.

With that in mind, let’s hone in on two starting pitchers and two relievers the Dodgers could make a move for at this year’s trade deadline.

Starting pitchers Dodgers could target

Tarik Skubal, Tigers

Tarik Skubal is a two-time Cy Young Award winner. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Let’s get the obvious one out of the way early. As the Tigers continue to struggle, the likelihood of Tarik Skubal getting traded increases. Detroit sits in fourth in the AL Central, 12 games below .500 at 32–44. With Skubal set to hit free agency this offseason, it seems a trade will be the most likely outcome for the two-time Cy Young winner, barring a massive, long-term extension being reached with the Tigers.

A Skubal trade would likely come at a significant cost, even if he is just a rental. The Tigers would likely demand a substantial return of prospects or young, MLB-ready talent in exchange for the ace. Of course, in addition to boasting MLB’s best roster, the Dodgers also have an elite, if not the league’s best, farm system, which they could dip into in order to bring the star lefty to L.A. Emmett Sheehan stands out as a potential piece of the deal, and they could include a top outfield prospect, such as Zyhir Hope or Eduardo Quintero, to get the trade done.

Joe Ryan, Twins

Joe Ryan could be a target for the Dodgers at the trade deadline. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If the asking price for Skubal as a rental is a bit too high for the Dodgers, they could turn to another standout AL Central arm in Joe Ryan. The Twins haven’t fared too much better than the Tigers this year, sitting third in the division at 37–41. Minnesota could reasonably look to compete this year, but it seems more likely they’ll be open for business come the end of July. If that’s the case, Ryan could be an excellent addition for the Dodgers.

Barring injury, Ryan will turn down the 2027 mutual option on his contract worth $13 million. But the price to acquire him in a trade won’t be as high as it will be for Skubal. Ryan has been excellent this season, logging a 2.99 ERA with 99 strikeouts across 87 1/3 innings through his first 16 starts. He could become an important piece of the Dodgers’ rotation, which has dealt with myriad injuries over the past couple of seasons.

Relief pitchers Dodgers could target

Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox

Aroldis Chapman could be traded by the Red Sox this summer. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With the Red Sox not looking competitive this season, it may be time for the team to bid farewell to Aroldis Chapman and look to add some quality prospects in the process. The Dodgers would be a perfect fit in that regard. L.A. boasts a farm system loaded with talent and are expected to make a run to the World Series yet again, giving them the competitive environment Chapman would be energized by if he is to get traded. Both teams to previously execute midseason trades for the flamethrowing lefty (2016 Cubs, 2023 Rangers) ended up winning the World Series, so why not add another element of a three-peat to the mix?

Despite Boston’s struggles, Chapman has been outstanding in 2026, logging a 0.83 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 14 saves across 21 2/3 innings. He hasn’t surrendered a single home run this year and has only allowed 12 hits and nine walks in 22 appearances. Chapman has a vesting option in his contract for the 2027 season at $13 million, which would become a guaranteed salary if he pitches 40 innings this season, which he’s currently on pace to do. That’s more than a fair price and one the Dodgers could certainly afford.

Kyle Finnegan, Tigers

Kyle Finnegan could be a Dodgers trade target this summer. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dodgers and Tigers will likely be having several conversations at the trade deadline. Perhaps those talks will result in a Tarik Skubal trade. Perhaps they won’t. Even if Skubal isn’t headed to L.A. at the trade deadline, one of his teammates very well might be. The Dodgers will likely be looking to upgrade the bullpen, and one candidate they’ll probably do homework on veteran righthander Kyle Finnegan.

On the surface, Finnegan is not the sort of player Los Angeles would typically acquire. He does boast an impressive 2.08 ERA, but he has more walks (24) than strikeouts (22) in 2026. Despite his struggles with command this year, however, he still boasts above-average stuff and has spent plenty of time as a late-inning option with the Nationals and Tigers (113 career saves). The 34-year-old seems like the sort of candidate the Dodgers could uncover new potential with their supreme pitching development system and plug him into a bullpen in need of some experience.

Finnegan has one more guaranteed year on his contract and is set to earn $8 million in 2027. The Tigers will likely not require much in return for his services, but the Dodgers could capitalize on his rare mix of experience, success and potential to improve.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated