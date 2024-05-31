Giants Projected To Select Nephew of Former MVP in Mock Draft
Lately, the San Francisco Giants’ work in the minor-league system has been paying off.
Two of their Top 100 prospects are contributing at the Major League level this year — pitcher Kyle Harrison and shortstop Marco Luciano. But, as they graduate, that means the Giants must replenish their talent.
The MLB Draft is set to start July 14 in Fort Worth, Texas, as part of MLB’s All-Star Weekend. The Giants will select No. 13.
The Giants hope that number will be a lucky one for them as they sift through the talent available.
With less than two months before the draft, Bleacher Report put together a full first-round mock draft, and B/R anticipates that the Giants will take left-handed pitcher Cam Caminiti from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The last name is familiar, of course. Caminiti is the nephew of the late Ken Caminiti, who was a three-time All-Star, a three-time Gold Glove winner and the 1996 National League MVP Award. He’s also a member of both the Houston Astros and San Diego Padres Halls of Fame.
He made his money at the plate. Cam Caminiti is considered one of the draft’s top pitching prospects, who has already committed to national power LSU. He can play both ways, as he’s also an outfielder and first baseman. But pitching appears to be his more likely track.
It’s easy to see why. In March, the 6-2, 205-pounder struck out 16 and threw a no-hitter — leading off the game with an immaculate inning and also recorded a four-strikeout inning — for Saguaro when it beat Deer Valley, 10-0. The game lasted just five innings.
Later, against national power Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nev., he threw a 98-mph fastball in front of 50 MLB scouts, according to azpreps365.com.
He was a two-time MaxPreps underclassman All-American and he appears pointed toward another high school All-America selection this summer.
If the Giants make this selection, he’ll face a big decision. His talent and ability to play two ways, if needed, could fetch above-slot bonus money.
If San Francisco went this direction, it would be its third straight first-round selection with two-way ability. The Giants selected pitcher and first baseman Reggie Crawford out of UConn in 2022 and first baseman-pitcher Bryce Eldridge last season.
Eldridge came out of James Madison High School in Vienna, Va., where he hit and pitched his way to the Virginia Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year award. When he joined the Giants late last year, he was assigned to the Giants’ Rookie Complex League team where he batted exclusively. He then decided to stick with hitting and playing first base.
Crawford is already at Triple-A Sacramento and has mostly pitched for the River Cats, where he is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 11 games (one start) this season. He has 36 at-bats in two minor-league seasons.