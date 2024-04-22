San Francisco Giants Catcher Destroys Rival On Special Day
Saturday was a pretty good day for San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey.
The Giants celebrated the 24-year-old, now in his second season, with his own bobblehead day at Oracle Park. Bailey gave San Francisco fans plenty to cheer for, too, propelling the Giants to a 7-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Bailey went 4-for-4 against his team's division rivals with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. He wasn't the only San Francisco player to have a good day at the plate, as the team combined for 16 hits.
Bailey singled in his first at-bat against Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen in the bottom of the first, which was just an appetizer. In his next at-bat in the bottom of the third, Bailey ripped an RBI double to center field, although it was really more of a single that Corbin Carroll misplayed. Regardless, it extended the Giants' lead to 3-1.
With the score tied at 3-3 in the fifth, Bailey launched a go-ahead two-run homer off Gallen out into McCovey Cove for the first splash hit of his career and second long ball of the season.
For good measure, Bailey rounded out his career day with a ground-rule double in the bottom of the seventh for his fifth two-bagger of the year.
San Francisco improved to 10-12 with the win, moving into a tie with Arizona for third place in the NL West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Bailey is now up to a .340 batting average and .957 OPS in 16 games this season -- numbers reminiscent of predecessor Buster Posey.
It's still early in the season, but the former first-round pick appears to be coming into his own.