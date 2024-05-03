San Francisco Giants Star Makes Fan's Birthday Wish Come True
The San Francisco Giants were able to avoid a sweep in the first of their three road series on Thursday when they won 3-1 against the Boston Red Sox.
After getting another quality outing from their starting pitching staff, it had to feel good for the offense to come through in a big way despite having so many frustrated guys throughout the lineup about their lack of performance so far this season.
But, Thursday's game was another example about how sometimes things are greater than just the sport itself.
First, Mike Yastrzemski shared another incredible moment left his manager speechless. He was then able to hit a homer, once again, in his first return to Fenway Park since he made his original appearance in 2019 as a rookie.
Things didn't just stop there for the Giants star, though.
He also made sure he went out of his way to make a fan's birthday wish come true.
After seeing a young girl in the crowd with a sign that said she wanted to take a photo with the slugger, he invited her onto the field and was able to make that a reality.
Things have certainly not gone as planned for San Francisco in the early part of the season as they enter their four-game slate against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday with a 15-17 record that puts them third in the NL West.
But, moments like these are always a reminder for players that there are more important things in life than just going out and playing games on the field.
Yastrzemski was able to recognized that despite having a pressure-packed contest where the Giants wanted to avoid a sweep.