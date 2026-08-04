2 Giants Prospects Who Could Reach Majors After Trade Deadline

With the Major League trade deadline come and gone, the San Francisco Giants have a lot of work to do for the future.

Much of the attention for the San Francisco Giants was around Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray. Both were traded at the deadline, but they weren't the only ones. San Francisco also dealt outfielder Heliot Ramos and pitchers Tyler Mahle, Caleb Kilian and Erik Miller.

Those moves could open the door for the next wave of talents prospects.

San Francisco is not in the National League playoff picture. The Giants are now at a point where they should be evaluating young talent for the next two months in preparation for the next season.

President of baseball operations Buster Posey has a lot of decisions.

With San Francisco moving on from veterans, there are opportunities for the prospects to benefit. Rather than filling the spots with experienced depth, the organization may choose to take a look at some prospects who could factor into 2027.

Trent Harris Has Earned a Shot

San Francisco Giants pitcher Trent Harris Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Should the Giants create room on the pitching staff, Trent Harris looks like the most deserving candidate to get a call.

The 27-year-old right-hander has put together 29 appearances in Triple-A Sacramento this season. He owns a 3.12 ERA after striking out 52 hitters over 40.1 innings of work.

In his 29 appearances, three of those have been starts. That creates flexibility of being a starter or reliever and that trait alone could be the tipping point to getting a call-up.

Rather than rushing a younger arm, Harris just makes sense to give a good look, as he has already proven he can handle Triple-A competition.

Harris has proven to be consistent across a lot of games. In fact, with 200 minor league innings of work, Harris carries a 2.68 ERA. A promotion would give the Giants a great chance to see if that success can convert to MLB.

Parks Harber Could Bolster the Infield

San Francisco Giants third baseman Parks Harber Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moving to the position players, Parks Harber could have the clearest path to San Francisco.

He has climbed through the ranks of the organization this year and continued to hit even after reaching Triple-A. The corner infielder offers versatility. He’s capable of playing both first and third, and that factor weighs heavily when teams are looking at promotions.

Harper is already on the doorstep of the majors. That makes him a logical option if the Giants decide to start evaluating players who could legitimately compete for roster spots next spring.

Deadline More Than Just About Trades

Of course, all of the headlines and news will surround the players who left the team during the trade deadline. But these moves create opportunity as well.

For the Giants, the next two months could turn into an audition for talent that can help shape this team into the future.

The postseason is basically out of the question, and trades are very likely going to happen. Giving these prospects a chance to shine might be the most important decision for the team during the second half.