Potential Robbie Ray Trade Would Be Bittersweet for Giants, Teammates

It's a foregone conclusion that left-handed starter Robbie Ray will be one of the names departing from the San Francisco Giants as the MLB trade deadline approaches on Monday.

It's been a nail-biting weekend, as the 2021 Cy Young Award winner prepares for life elsewhere. At the same time, so have his teammates, who have grown fond of their veteran comrade.

“He’s the best,” rookie catcher Daniel Susac said to the San Francisco Standard (subscription required). “From the moment I came in this offseason, he took me under his wing [and] worked with me. Always a great guy, treats everybody the same. How great of a pitcher he is, he’s a better human, and that’s a testament to his character. Don’t know what’ll happen, but wherever he’ll be, he’ll be highly valued.”

President of baseball operations Buster Posey has previously stated that everyone is available for this year's shoppers, except for starting pitcher Logan Webb and rookie phenom Bryce Eldridge, who is considered the team's franchise cornerstone. Meanwhile, Ray's name is currently burning up the rumor wire due to his expiring contract and impressive baseball resume.

Ray Has Flourished with San Francisco

Ray, during a pregame interview | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His time by the Bay has been pretty good to the veteran southpaw, as he made his last All-Star appearance last season, after not being honored since 2017. This year, he's been arguably the Giants' best starter, notching a 10-6, with a 3.08 ERA and 107 strikeouts.

And lately? He's been fantastic. He’s 6-0 with a 1.03 ERA over his last eight starts since June 16. Considering he's accrued those statistics on one of the worst teams in baseball and that he throws from the port side of the pitcher's mound... he's a major commodity on the market.

Robbie Ray discusses the emotions of what could have been his final start as a Giant 🫡 pic.twitter.com/iEPjGVGJki — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 31, 2026

Still, for Ray, leaving San Francisco will be difficult. He's commented several times that he relishes the opportunity to compete for a World Series ring, which has thus far eluded him in his 13-year Major League career. At the same time, it's going to be bittersweet to pack his bags.

“Super thankful I was given the opportunity mid-rehab to come over here and continue the rehab process with the guys here,” Ray said to the Standard. “The training staff has been amazing. Given an opportunity to pitch, that was the biggest thing. Get back on the field and do what I love to do. They gave me a chance to come back from that injury, and I was thankful for that.”