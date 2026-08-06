3 Giants Players Who Have the Most to Gain After the Trade Deadline

Looking back at the trade deadline and now forward to the future, it’s not just about who is left with the San Francisco Giants. It’s about the opportunities created for those who remain.

The Giants fell well out of the National League playoff race, where they sit at 48-67. They are 13 games behind for the final National League Wild Card spot. So, while they are not mathematically eliminated, it is time to start evaluating players who could be a part of the next winning team.

The season is a disappointment, but this also creates an opportunity for several players who are already on the roster. More playing time and fewer lineup questions should give a few Giants the chance to prove they want and deserve a larger role in the 2027 season.

Bryce Eldridge

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Bryce Eldridge | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since making his MLB debut in September 2025, Bryce Eldridge has become a major building block of San Francisco’s future. The trade deadline just reinforced that.

Over the 2026 season, the 21-year-old has stepped on the field 72 times batting .255 with 11 home runs, 28 RBI and a .787 OPS.

Of course, those stats don’t come without some growing pains. He’s a young hitter who is still trying to adjust to MLB pitching, and he advanced through the minor leagues quickly. You can’t replace everyday playing time experience. Now, with the season headed in the wrong direction, it’s the right time for Eldridge to get that playing time and experience.

If he finishes the season strong, he could enter spring training as a centerpiece of the organization rather than a top prospect.

Drew Gilbert

San Francisco Giants center fielder Drew Gilbert Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco has put a lot of faith in Drew Gilbert this year. He’s played in 91 games and so far he is proving that he deserves an extended opportunity to become a dependable everyday player.

He is slashing .241/.327/.353 with a .680 OPS over the course of 232 at-bats for the Giants this year. He has amassed 56 hits with 10 doubles, two triples and four home runs. He has 21 RBI, forced 24 walks and struck out 43 times. These may not be the numbers the team is looking for yet, but he is young and when you dig into his stats, he is struggling mainly against left-handers. So, there is still a place for him.

His plate discipline and defensive versatility have earned him playing time. With the deadline behind the team, they can focus on his athletic abilities and see where he will fit into San Francisco’s long-term plans.

Osleivis Basabe

San Francisco Giants shortstop Osleivis Basabe Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been quite a ride for Osleivis Basabe and the Giants. He was designated for assignment by the team in June of 2025, invited as a non-roster shortstop to spring training in 2026, and then had his contract selected on July 28, 2026, to join the MLB team.

Through it all, Basabe kept working to be ready for the challenge. So far, he has taken advantage of the opportunity. It is a very small sample size, no doubt, but he has six hits and three home runs already in just 21 at-bats while posting a remarkable 1.066 OPS.

But, that production in a short amount of time should be turning heads. He has certainly earned a big chance in the second half of the season.

Truthfully, the Giants don’t really need him to maintain this pace, but wouldn’t it be nice if he did? What will be most important in the coming months will be the role he carves out for himself for next year.

The Giants made some significant moves during the trade deadline and those will be felt for sure. But these three players now have an opportunity to shine within this organization.