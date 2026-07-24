Why the Giants Still Believe in Drew Gilbert Despite Disappointing Numbers

It's been an interesting season for San Francisco Giants outfielder Drew Gilbert. The 25-year-old outfielder was considered a true up-and-comer in the organization just a year ago, but those expectations haven't been met in 2026. Despite some struggles, he continues to get a lot of regular playing time, which has some fans and observers befuddled.

Gilbert was originally a highly-touted prospect in the New York Mets organization before San Fran acquired him as part of the Tyler Rogers trade in July 2025, along with pitchers Jose Butto and Blade Tidwell.

"He's got speed, he's got the arm, and he's a gamer," former Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said at the time about his former player, per SNY.TV. "This is a guy who's going to go get the baseball, and he's going to run through walls. Special player, special talent."

Giants fans, meet Drew Gilbert!



The @SFGiants' No. 13 prospect, acquired in the Tyler Rogers deal, crushes an RBI triple in his first at-bat with the Triple-A @RiverCats: pic.twitter.com/wUIRyQVvDC — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 3, 2025

For Drew Gilbert, that's about as far as things got. He notched a .190 average in limited playing time, adding three home runs and 31 RBI in exactly 100 at-bats. In 2026, he's received more time in the lineup, but he's still only managing a .226 average. That has Giants analysts Alex Pavlovic and Cole Kuiper recently answered a fan question as to why he keeps getting penciled into the lineup.

Is Gilbert a Long-Term Option for the Giants?

Drew Gilbert, at bat against the Colorado Rockies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Gilbert has certainly impressed scouts in multiple organizations now, he's still not proving that he can be an everyday outfielder. That had the two broadcasters looking closer at his status for 2026 and beyond. They looked deeply into the youngster's current situation and felt like he was still trying to put it all together in MLB.

"There's something interesting about Drew," Pavlovic asserted. "He's 25, and he's a former and a first-round pick... If he had come through the system, he would be viewed differently. This isn't a 32-year-old who is taking starts from young guys. He's a young guy as well. So, I'll say that."

"But it's a pretty large sample now of him being pretty usable against right-handed pitching. Not a leadoff hitter or anything, but his numbers against righties are fine. He's above average in centerfield."

Pavlovic acknowledged some of Gilbert's shortcomings this season, but said he felt like the player was secure in his position on the roster for the foreseeable future.

"He struggles against leftys. I think that is the glaring thing that we've seen. We've seen him get a lot of those starts or get into some games... I wouldn't knock Drew as far as starting him too often during this current situation."