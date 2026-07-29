Giants Recall Osleivis Basabe After Losing Key Infielder Casey Schmitt

The San Francisco Giants were forced to make a change in the infield on Tuesday after suffering an injury loss of one of their most productive hitters.

Osleivis Basabe was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento after it was announced that Casey Schmitt would have to go on the 10-day injured list. Schmitt left the game after he rounded first base in the Milwaukee Brewers matchup.

The verdict is a left knee meniscus tear serious enough to warrant a stay on the injured list.

This is a disappointing piece of news for a team that is already having a difficult season. Entering Tuesday, the Giants are 45-61, fourth in the National League West and a staggering 22 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

Schmitt’s Absence Creates Challenge

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacing Schmitt won’t be easy, but we already knew that. He is batting .271 with 21 home runs, 55 RBI and a .784 OPS over 98 games this season. His 21 home runs ranks second on the team behind Rafael Devers’ 22.

Schmitt was a reliable power bat and a strong offensive contributor. He was already taking the place of veteran third baseman Matt Chapman after he had to go on the IL with an abdominal strain.

Chapman is expected to return to the lineup soon, but as of today, the Giants are without two key infield contributors.

Basabe Gets His Chance

Osleivis Basabe | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Basabe has spent the entire season with Triple-A Sacramento where he has batted .268 with a .344 on-base percentage, 43 RBI and 12 stolen bases over 75 games.

Of course, the 24-year-old isn’t expected to replace Schmitt’s power, but he does have the ability to play multiple infield positions. Tony Vitello will have the opportunity to have a versatile player that he can shuffle around the infield if necessary.

With the Giants being well out of contention for the year, this gives Basabe a chance to show off his skills while the team can evaluate where he might fit beyond this season.

Giants Continue to Lean on Depth

San Francisco Giants right fielder Jung Hoo Lee | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schmitt is just the latest player to join the growing list of injured Giants.

The club is also monitoring Jung Hoo Lee who is suffering from right elbow soreness and has missed time. Right-hander Trevor McDonald was recently added as well with a moderate UCL sprain.

As it goes in baseball, the Giants have turned to Triple-A Sacramento to fill the seemingly unending voids. Thankfully, San Francisco has a higher ranking farm system to pull from.

Schmitt’s injury is unfortunate, as he is one of the best hitters on the team, but given where the organization stands on the year, they shouldn’t take any chances with his health and let him heal fully.

It’s time to start evaluating some prospects and seeing where the Giants are looking toward in the future.