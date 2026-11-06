3 Positions the San Francisco Giants Must Upgrade

The San Francisco Giants have reached a point where they can no longer rely on the assumption of better days ahead. The Giants ended the 2026 season with a very disappointing 65-97 record. There is a lot to be answered by the organization before Opening Day 2027. Buster Posey, President of Baseball Operations for the Giants, has brought in many players; however, the Giants continue to have major deficiencies that may prevent San Francisco from being able to compete within the National League West.

For the Giants to avoid another difficult season, upgrading the starting rotation, bullpen and outfield needs to be a primary focus this offseason.

Starting Rotation: Logan Webb needs more help

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb (62) smiles before the start of the first inning. Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants can't keep relying on Logan Webb to anchor their starting rotation if they don't have other solid options to back him up. While Webb is still the most important part of the Giants' pitching staff, the depth issues were very clear in 2026. After San Francisco traded Robbie Ray and Tyler Mahle at the trade deadline and had several major injuries, the Giants need reliable starting pitchers. This is not how you win in a division with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

Landen Roupp has performed well enough to keep in the starting rotation, and Adrian Houser can provide an additional experienced choice for the rotation once he is healthy. On the other hand, Hayden Birdsong, Carson Whisenhunt, Trevor McDonald and Blade Tidwell will likely be out of action for a long period of time as they recover from Tommy John surgery. The Giants were 23rd in the league with a team ERA of 4.33, demonstrating how poorly their pitching staff performed.

Posey should focus on signing at least one proven starter, preferably two, instead of counting on unproven young pitchers who have never pitched in the big leagues for a season.

Bullpen: Find reliable arms who can finish games

There isn't much more annoying than having your starting pitcher pitch well and then watching the relief pitching blow it. This has become a very common issue for the Giants in 2026. The relief pitching had a 4.14 ERA and blew 27 saves in 2026, clearly demonstrating how poorly they were able to hold onto leads.

To fix your bullpen, you need to do more than just get a new pitcher. You also need to find pitchers who are capable of dealing with the stress of the game when it counts.

Camilo Doval's comeback provides the Giants with some flexibility in terms of options; however, his return will not fix the issues the Giants have had at the end of games. Ryan Walker was terrible this year with a 7.16 ERA, and Randy Rodriguez is still recovering from Tommy John Surgery.

The Giants need at least two dependable relief pitchers, one of whom could close games if needed. Posey does not need to invest a lot of money to acquire a major-league closer; however, he cannot go into next year with as many unknowns as there are currently in the bullpen's last couple of innings.

Outfield: The Giants need more consistent offensive production

San Francisco Giants center fielder Harrison Bader (center) celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam home run. Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants struggled to produce runs this past year and cannot take their need for improved outfield performance for granted. In 2026, San Francisco ranked 26th among all Major League Baseball teams in terms of run production. Therefore, improving the consistency of their offensive output must become a top priority.

The Giants have to decide on a player who can consistently contribute alongside Jung Hoo Lee; however, they now have to fill another hole in their lineup after trading Heliot Ramos to the Yankees and due to injuries to Harrison Bader.

While young outfielders like Drew Gilbert, Jonah Cox, and Bo Davidson need an opportunity to show what they can do, it is also important to note that expecting each of them to become reliable every-day players immediately would be a big risk.

In addition, the Giants will need another outfielder who can produce quality at-bats, drive in runs, and play good defense. However, the franchise may not need to acquire the most costly free agent on the market. Instead, signing a reliable veteran who complements the younger players could give manager Tony Vitello more options and provide needed stability to the lineup.

The Giants cannot afford to get this offseason wrong

The Giants can feel optimistic about future seasons, especially with a group of talented offensive players like Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, and Bryce Eldridge. But as we know, having a strong roster on paper is only half the battle. If you can't build a complete roster around those same players, you won't win championships.

It's time for San Francisco to stop thinking of every offseason as a chance to add one or two small pieces that will magically fix everything. The Giants need to be prepared to take tough action, use their financial resources smartly, and fill the holes that have kept them from being successful.