Giants' Logan Webb and Landen Roupp Are Rotation Building Blocks

Undoubtedly, the San Francisco Giants' starting rotation was a major contributing factor to the team's poor 65-97 record under first-year manager Tony Vitello. Only seven wins better than the Colorado Rockies' major-league worst 58-104 record.

Giants starting pitchers as a staff owned a 4.48 ERA which ranked 24th in the majors, as well as a 1.32 WHIP which placed them 20th overall. In terms of overall value, the team's starting pitchers were worth 9.4 fWAR, which ranked 20th as well.

Their starting rotation was about average in total hits allowed (16th), but they did shine by only allowing 1.05 home runs per 9 innings.

Keep in mind though that with the marine layer, Oracle Park greatly favours pitching and it can be tough to score runs. According to Statcast Park Factors, Oracle Park ranked 27th amongst major league ballparks and 28th in terms of home runs specifically.

In reality, the Giants only had two starting pitchers surpass the 155-inning mark. Logan Webb (160.2) and Landen Roupp (155). Robbie Ray would’ve been in the picture too, but he was dealt to the San Diego Padres mid-season and finished the year with 165.2 innings.

The main problem is that the Giants never had a consistent starting rotation, which resulted in them using 14 different starting pitchers throughout the entirety of the season. Not a great recipe for success.

Starting pitching will be a dire need for this organization over the offseason, but Webb and Roupp proved this year to be starting pitchers to build a staff around. What exactly were they able to accomplish this year?

Webb and Roupp Mixed Durability with Quality Results

Logan Webb smiles before the start of the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The duo of Webb and Roupp provided exactly what the Giants rotation lacked in 2026: durability and quality numbers. The problem is that the front office will need to find three more of them before next season rolls around.

Starting with Webb, a former Gold Glover winner and three-time All-Star, he actually posted his worst season since 2020. It didn’t appear as bad considering what other Giants starting pitchers were able to offer over the season.

Across 27 starts over 160.2 innings, Webb held a 4.31 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. One positive thing in his case is that his FIP was noticeably better than his ERA, at a respectable 3.46. It was a down year for him, but he still managed to find himself on another All-Star roster.

Even though his numbers from a surface level didn’t appear as great as in years past, Webb was still an incredibly valuable starting pitcher.

He was worth 18 pitching run value overall, which places him in the 92nd percentile, and his elite sinker/four-seam mix was worth 14 run value, which ranked in the 93rd percentile. Webb induces a ton of ground balls and limits the free passes, which is always a plus.

Shifting focus to Roupp, he continued to build on his 2025 success here in 2026 as he turned in another quality campaign.

After posting a 3.80 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in106.2 innings last year, Roup further built up his workload by totaling 155 innings while maintaining an average 4.01 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. He did make an improvement by lowering his FIP from 3.91 in 2025 to 3.73 in 2026.

Roupp’s stuff isn’t overwhelming, and he doesn’t feature elite velocity, but he was able to use each pitch to the best of their ability - especially his secondary offerings highlighted by a curveball and changeup.

Each of Roupp’s curveball and changeup was worth six run values, putting him in the 86th percentile in breaking run value and the 91st percentile in offspeed run value.

Between all five of his offerings, headlined by a sinker, curveball and changeup, Roupp did an excellent job missing barrels, limiting hard contact, and inducing plenty of ground balls. All three of those metrics rank in at least the 86th percentile.

What This All Means

The point is that Webb and Roupp did a great job this past season as reliable forces in the starting rotation, even when practically no one else does the same. While their numbers were amazing, they still each proved to be very quality starting arms.

Each of their respective campaigns should be getting some more appreciation, considering they were the only two workhorses throughout the year and battled through adversity in the rotation.

Now, Webb should be getting a lot more credit considering his career thus far, but Roupp’s career is just getting started. The pair will look to anchor the starting rotation heading into next year and hopefully some new quality names can be paired with them.

Michael King and Bailey Ober are names the Giants could target, as mentioned in previous articles, but there will be plenty of other avenues the team can take as well.

As things currently stand, Webb and Roupp seem to be the only rotation locks heading into in 2027.