3 Storylines to Watch as Giants Host the Cubs

The San Francisco Giants (28-41) may have had a somewhat depressing season so far in 2026, but they are riding a wave of emotion as they host the Chicago Cubs (35-34), who are tied for third in the NL Central after a recent stretch of tumultuous play.

In some ways, the two clubs are trending in eerily opposite directions. While San Francisco was stale at the start of the season, Chicago came out sizzling. Since then, the Giants have made a steady climb to try and reach the .500 mark, while the Cubs have had a disastrous run.

The Cubbies are 3-7 in their last 10 games and suffered a horrendous 10-game losing streak back in May. At one time viewed as the potential possessors of the pennant, the guys from the Windy City have been blown off course, and it shows in the win-loss column.

There are many things to keep an eye on in a three-game set that normally wouldn't carry a lot of weight in mid-June, but this is a pivotal point in the year for San Francisco, who has seen their pitching hit some potholes now that their offense is finally sparking.

Can the Giants be More Run Productive?

Giants right fielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Giants were the worst run-scoring team in Major League Baseball for the better part of the season's first two months. And even after waking up a bit, the club still isn't exactly lighting things up with the bat.

They are still 19th in MLB in total runs scored. For reference, the top team is the same one they're chasing; the rival Dodgers have tallied 373 runs this year. That's a huge gap in terms of producing victories.

'Frisco has put up paltry power numbers, which often adds to the zeroes on the scoreboard. The Giants are currently ranked 18th in home runs (71 total) and 19th in RBI (281). Surprisingly, they are ranked fourth in slugging, with a team composite of .419, as they get set to play their 70th game of the season tonight. We'll get a chance to see if they can take advantage of the Cubs' pitching staff, which currently has a 4.55 ERA.

What More Does Bryce Eldridge Have in Store?

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Bryce Eldridge | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The rookie power hitter is still on cloud nine after his historic walk-off grand slam against Washington on Wednesday. It lifted the Giants to a win in a game where they trailed by eight runs at one point, only to pull off an 11-10 charge to victory.

With that slammer, the 21-year-old-old Eldridge became the youngest player ever to hit a game-ending jackpot, surpassing the previous mark held by Pirates legend and MLB Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.

Bryce Eldridge has an emotional reaction after being told he's the youngest MLB player ever to hit a walk-off grand slam 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CRsyBUpPaj — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 10, 2026

But even the precocious young prodigy knows there's plenty of baseball to play in 2026, as he prepares for this series with a tough NL Central opponent. Eldridge's recent prowess at the plate will be watched by all of baseball this weekend, and those Bay winds have been known to be helpful to homers when the weather starts to get hot.

Bryce Eldridge enters this series hitting .298, with four home runs, and 12 RBI on the season, and riding high. Giants manager Tony Vitello certainly won't want to upset the rhythm that the team's future franchise player is on, so look for Eldridge's bat in the lineup for all three games - whether as the team's DH or at first base.

The Season's Status Still isn't Certain

Giants President Buster Posey | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Coming into Friday's action, the Bay Area Nine are trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by 16 games, and surprisingly aren't mathematically or even theoretically out of it. At least not yet.

But when you factor in the talent and depth of the two-time defending World Series Champions, it would take the strength of Samson for this San Francisco squad to capture the division. Likewise, a Wild Card berth is going to be extremely difficult for the Giants to secure as well; there are just too many good teams that have a big head start on them in 2026.

As the season marches closer to July and the All-Star break, this series is one in several leading up to the Mid-Summer Classic that will tell the team's story. It's still not clear whether or not team president Buster Posey has decided if they are buyers or sellers, the rest of the way. Series like the one this weekend will help focus on that answer.