Bryce Eldridge Makes MLB History With Walk-Off Grand Slam in Giants Comeback

The San Francisco Giants' victory on Wednesday afternoon against the Washington Nationals had a little bit of everything. There was early disappointment, followed by a dramatic comeback and then a dynamic walk-off win.

The cherry on top of it all was the team's future franchise cornerstone, Bryce Eldridge, hitting a grand slam to send the Petco Park fans home in elation.

With the win, San Francisco avoided a sweep against the Nationals. Meanwhile, Eldridge, who was long considered the team's top prospect until his call-up in early May, continued to perform just as advertised.

His long ball off of Washington lefty reliever Mitchell Parker was his fifth in just 90 at-bats this season. He's currently hitting .300 with an .885 OPS, and he looked the part of a team leader in an emotionally stirring victory.

Per Alex Pavlovic of NBS Sports Bay Area, that makes the 21-year-old Eldridge the youngest player in MLB history to hit a walk-off grand slam. The previous holder of that mark was Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.

Miracle at Oracle Park 🤯@PavlovicNBCS delivers the takeaways from the Giants' incredible walk-off win over the Nationals ⬇️https://t.co/c1tpa1pf3w — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 10, 2026

"Yeah, I'm seeing it well,' Edridge told Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game. "If you look at Triple-A, the contact was getting better. Honestly, the approach and the ability to hit before two strikes has helped me a lot. Limiting strikeouts, getting more walks, putting the ball in play more, and that leads to more hits."



The rookie sensation added to the mix of fantastic hitting and clutch play the team got in the game. Third Baseman Matt Chapman hit two home runs, and first baseman Rafael Devers added another shot to power the team's rally.

Giants Get Wild Win at Petco Park

Giants third baseman Matt Chapman | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

At one point in Wednesday's contest, San Francisco trailed Washington, 9-1. That lead was erased by five-run bursts by the Giants in both the eighth and ninth. Before Bryce Eldridge's big blow, the Giants had never had a lead until the very end of the nine-inning contest, but their offense proved to be the team's savior: 'Frisco batters had 14 hits and four walks on the day.

Starter Robbie Ray hit some tough luck, allowing five earned runs in 5.2 innings pitched. He was spelled by Carson Seymour, who threw more gas on the fire by allowing four more in just 1.1 innings. Reiver Sanmartin would end up being the pitcher of record, going 2.2 innings, allowing one earned run, and striking out two to earn the W.

The Giants (now 28-41) will have an off day on Thursday before hosting the Chicago Cubs for a three-game set on June 12-14. Then, they journey to the Southeast for back-to-back three-game series in Atlanta and Miami.