Casey Schmitt has been an early-season hero for the Giants

The Giants have continued to pull themselves off the mat and keep on swinging. After a hard-luck start to the 2026 campaign, the team is showing signs of resilience as April comes to a close. It's been a good sign for the fan base, who want to see a competitive team while also realizing that a lot of roster retooling likely lies ahead.

One of the names that has really stuck out during the club's 12-15 start has been Casey Schmitt, who is hitting .295 with 10 RBI and a .854 OPS thus far. Schmitt's third home run of the year was the difference in the Giants' 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

"I'm just trusting in my swing."



Casey Schmitt is finally living up to his potential at the plate as he helps carry the Giants' lineup (via @PavlovicNBCS)https://t.co/dFL8RllcdI — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 26, 2026

When asked why he's been hitting so well lately, Schmitt says he really hasn't changed his stance or made any major alterations in the batter's box.

"I think it's just trusting my swing," the third baseman said of the improvements at the plate in 2026. "I'm just trusting in my swing. I think younger me would have gone to the batting cage and tried to change everything to try to do something (new), but I'm just taking it for what it is and just knowing that those are good swings and I'm in a spot I need to be in. It's just trusting that and not trying to do too much."

Awaking the sleeping Giants

Apr 21, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp (65) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Giants will conclude their series with the Marlins (13-14) on Sunday, with Landen Roupp getting the start for the Golden Gate Nine. He's 4-1, with a 2.20 ERA and as his statistics show, the righty has been manager Tony Vitello's most reliable starter in the early going. Roupp will be opposed by Miami's Meyer, a fellow righthander who sports a 1-0 record with a 3.81 earned run average.

Their record may not be great, but the 2026 Giants have shown some fight after looking incredibly stale out of the gate. In players like Schmitt and Roupp, they've been able to fashion some important victories as of late - including taking two out of three games this week against their biggest rivals, the Los Angeles.

If a few other hitters, notably proven power hitter Rafael Devers, start to get hot, then San Francisco can salvage their season and show the faithful that they aren't a team in decline, but rather a phoenix on the rise. They have had a bit of hangover from last season after attempting a late (and ultimately failed) postseason run, and the final 135 games of the year will dispay that... if they just keep on fighting.