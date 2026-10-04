Every San Francisco Giants Player Set to Become a Free Agent This Offseason

The San Francisco Giants have many things to figure out during the offseason, not the least of which is its roster.

Come November, the Giants are going to have to activate 17 players that are on the 60-day injured list. During the season, those players don’t count against the 40-man roster. But in the offseason, they do. Those injured players are going to create enormous headaches for president of baseball operations Buster Posey and his staff.

Meanwhile, he and the Giants must decide what to do in free agency, with an emphasis on their free agents first. The good news? There aren’t many decisions for San Francisco to make in that department because there aren’t that many free agents on the roster. Here’s a dive into each one.

C Andrew Knizner

San Francisco Giants catcher Andrew Knizner. Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knizner is one of those catchers that is a quality backup wherever he goes. But his value is wrapped up in his defense and ability to call a game. It’s kept him employed since 2019 with the St. Louis Cardinals and has seen him play 355 games, including the parts of the last two seasons with San Francisco. He has a career slash of .212/.281/.319.

He’s a player the Giants could easily bring back on a one-year deal to back up Daniel Susac. He only made $1 million last season.

P JT Brubaker

San Francisco Giants pitcher JT Brubaker. Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brubaker is going to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time after signing for $1.8 million to avoid arbitration last offseason. He pitched in 41 games for San Francisco last season and didn’t factor in a decision. But the right-hander had a 3.58 ERA and struck out 39 while walking 26.

Since acquiring him from the New York Yankees midway through the 2025 season, he’s eaten up innings and could so again on a low-cost one-year deal. It would not be hard for San Francisco to retain him given the market.

P Rowan Wick

While Wick isn’t technically a free agent, the Giants do hold an $800,000 club option for the 2027 season. Even if San Francisco doesn’t exercise it, he doesn’t have the service time to be an unfettered free agent. The curious part about Wick is that he missed the entire season due to injury and that leaves him open to being non-tendered or released in a cost-savings maneuver for the Giants, who could sign him later as a free agent. It’s more likely San Francisco picks up the option. But it’s worth tracking.