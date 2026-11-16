Buster Posey Faces Mounting Pressure to Rebuild Giants Before Potential MLB Lockout

Buster Posey spent his playing career handling some of baseball's most demanding situations. Few, however, came with the uncertainty surrounding his latest assignment.

The San Francisco Giants’ president of baseball operations is attempting to rebuild a struggling roster while an approaching labor deadline threatens to interrupt the offseason before it gains momentum.

Major League Baseball's collective bargaining agreement expires December 1, raising the possibility of another owners' lockout that could temporarily halt transactions involving major league players.

For a franchise coming off a 65-97 season, the timing could hardly be worse.

Giants Pitching Problems Make Offseason Moves a Priority

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants enter the offseason with significant questions surrounding their rotation and bullpen, areas that contributed heavily to the club's disappointing season.

In an October 28 report for MLB.com, Maria Guardado detailed how injuries and midseason trades depleted San Francisco's pitching depth.

Logan Webb remains the established foundation of the rotation, with Landen Roupp and Adrian Houser among the returning options.

However, Hayden Birdsong, Carson Whisenhunt, Trevor McDonald and Blade Tidwell underwent Tommy John surgery, leaving the organization with questions surrounding their availability next season.

That makes acquiring additional pitching a priority.

The challenge extends beyond identifying suitable candidates.

Looming MLB Lockout Adds Pressure

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle, executives throughout baseball are operating with heightened urgency because of the looming labor uncertainty.

Posey acknowledged the need to be more aggressive in meeting with agents and exploring opportunities before the agreement expires.

Yet urgency brings its own complications.

The Giants cannot afford to sacrifice valuable prospects or make expensive commitments simply because the calendar is moving quickly. The organization must balance immediate improvement against its longer-term efforts to strengthen the farm system.

That balancing act becomes especially difficult when the terms of baseball's next labor agreement remain unknown.

Rubin reported on November 10 for the San Francisco Chronicle that Posey emphasized the importance of being strategic with acquisitions while continuing to develop the organization's young talent.

The Giants also face competition from other clubs attempting to complete business before a potential transaction freeze.

Posey Is Racing Against the Clock

San Francisco Giants pitcher Adrian Houser Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Posey's challenge is therefore more complicated than filling vacancies on a depth chart.

He must determine which additions can genuinely improve the Giants' chances of competing while avoiding decisions that could create further problems.

A lockout is not inevitable, and negotiations could continue beyond the expiration of the current agreement.

But the possibility alone has altered the offseason's urgency.

The Giants have spent much of the past several seasons searching for a sustainable path back to contention.

Posey now faces the added challenge of finding that path before baseball potentially closes the door on transactions.