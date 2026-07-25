Fireworks Show Goes Haywire at Giants Double-A Affiliate Game



A fireworks show malfunctioned during a postgame display at the Richmond Flying Squirrels' game on Thursday night, sending sparks toward fans at CarMax Park and prompting an immediate response from event officials and the Richmond Fire Department.



The incident happened after the Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, completed their game on Thursday.



Videos shared on social media showed several fireworks launching across the field instead of into the sky. One of the fireworks appeared to send sparks into the seating area, causing concern among fans in attendance.



One of the videos, shared with the Scripps News Group by Nikkilas Walker, captured the moment the fireworks began shooting across the field before sparks flew into the stands.

Richmond Flying Squirrels at UPMC Par | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Officials quickly responded after the malfunction. According to the Flying Squirrels, the fireworks display was operated by Pyro Shows, a company licensed and insured to conduct the event.



A spokesperson for the Flying Squirrels said the organization immediately began working with Pyro Shows to determine what caused the malfunction. The team also confirmed that the Richmond Fire Department responded to the incident.

Fireworks show went haywire at the Richmond Flying Squirrels game, Double-A affiliate of the Giants pic.twitter.com/qRloUnFmDs — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 24, 2026

Despite the frightening scene, the Flying Squirrels said no one was injured. In a statement, the team said it was grateful that no one suffered any serious injuries during the incident. The organization also said it is gathering information with Pyro Shows to identify the cause of the malfunction and take steps to prevent a similar situation from happening again.



Pyro Shows also addressed the incident in a separate statement, saying a pyrotechnic product failed during the postgame fireworks display. The company said its technicians immediately followed established safety procedures and ended the show as soon as the issue occurred.



The company added that it has launched an investigation and will work closely with the Richmond Fire Department and other safety officials to determine the cause. Pyro Shows also apologized to fans, families, the Flying Squirrels organization, team management, players, and staff affected by the incident.



The Flying Squirrels and Pyro Shows are continuing to investigate what went wrong during the postgame display. While the malfunction created a frightening moment for those at CarMax Park, officials confirmed that the incident ended without any reported injuries, and the focus has now shifted to determining the cause of the malfunction and strengthening safety measures for future events.

Richmond is expected to continue its series on Friday. The series ends on Sunday.