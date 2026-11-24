The San Francisco Giants and manager Tony Vitello are likely not going to be a contender if there is a baseball season in 2027. And if there is a season, it sounds like the Giants have made up their mind on some major roster decisions.

The Giants are looking to shed payroll and get rid of some players that are making a lot of money currently and are on the older side. Guys like Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, and Willy Adames are names out there that could garner interest on the trade market.

But according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, there might have to be a price to pay if the Giants want to shed one of those contracts. Nightengale suggests that the Giants might have to attach ace Logan Webb to a trade offer if they want to move off of Devers, Chapman, or Adames.

Webb is a guy that has been at the top of the Giants rotation for a few years now and would be a tough piece to part with in exchange for shedding payroll. Webb is a guy that could potentially help the Giants in this upcoming rebuild and might be a decision that management ends up regretting if they make it.

Adames Could Have Specific Suitor

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames. Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the ultimatum out there from Nightengale that it might cost the Giants their ace if they want to shed payroll, they could look to the NL East for help there. Adames and Webb would fit two massive holes on the Atlanta Braves roster if general manager Alex Anthopolous comes calling San Francisco's way.

The Braves' downfall in the 2026 postseason was not having enough support behind ace Chris Sale and having a massive hole at shortstop. If the Giants and Braves could work out a deal so the Giants shed payroll and the Braves get both players, it could benefit both teams.

The Giants are headed towards a rebuild where they are going to want a low payroll and are going to want prospects in return in a trade. The Braves farm system is loaded with pitchers and infielders and even guys at shortstop if the Giants asked for someone like Alex Lodise or Tate Southisene.

It is just a matter of if the two teams can strike a deal and if the Giants put both players on the table. It takes two to tango and if the Giants are willing, these two teams could strike a deal rather easily.