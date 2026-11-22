No. Logan Webb is not on the table. The San Francisco Giants won’t entertain any offers on Webb. Right? Well, recent reporting says, wrong. The door could be open.

Let’s dig in here because that’s a really hard thing to believe. Just six months ago or so, trading Logan Webb was not a consideration.

Robert Murray of Fansided recently reported that multiple rival executives believe San Francisco is now willing to entertain offers on their ace, who has been considered unavailable.

The Giants may be willing to entertain offers. That’s a change in stance for sure, but what hasn’t been said is that they are actively listening. That’s different.

After finishing the 2026 season with a dismal 65-97 record, sometimes the stance changes. A change on Logan Webb would be a significant change in strategy.

Giants Could Demand Significant Return

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without trying to be repetitive, I think it is very important to note that being willing to listen doesn’t mean actively shopping.

You’ve probably heard the saying, “Everything has a price.” Well that must be the case here. San Francisco might be willing to listen, but a team better come with a proposal that is just too good to be true.

Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athlietic agree. The wording they used was “very strong return” as motivation to part with the organization’s three-time All-Star.

Webb has two seasons left on the five-year, $90 million contract extension he signed in 2023. He is now just 30 years old. For 2027, he will be owed $23 million and then $24 million for 2028. For an ace like Webb, that could be attractive for a team unwilling to make a huge financial commitment in free agency but still wanting a strong starter.

Webb had a challenging year in 2026, finishing with a 4.31 ERA, 134 strikeouts, and a 1.17 WHIP across 160 2/3 innings during 27 starts. A few nagging injuries prevented him from reaching 200 innings for the first time since 2022. For Webb, it was right knee bursitis and a finger blister that kept him down.

It’s hard to argue Webb’s durability regardless of what happened in 2026. He led the National League in innings pitched from 2023 through 2025.

If, and I believe it is a big if, San Francisco is really serious about listening to offers, Webb should be very attractive given his contract terms and track record.

Posey Facing Difficult Decisions

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stranger things have happened, but moving Webb just doesn’t align with what the team has been trying to do during the offseason. The idea was to strengthen the starting rotation. If the Giants move Webb, it would create an even larger hole in the staff that really still needs more reinforcements.

The one possibility that would weakly align with a decision to trade Webb would be a change in the competitive timeline. If the front office now has decided that the organization is too far away from competing in the National League West, trading Webb could provide an opportunity to acquire multiple young players who contribute for years.

Following a 97-loss season, contention is a question. If the trade packages are being seriously considered, it would indicate that the timeline for being competitive in 2027 has been put aside.

The Giants have made moves to strengthen their pitching depth and rebuild their farm system, but trading Webb would be a significant step in the opposite direction.

For now, there is no indication that a deal is imminent. It is worth watching because, if true, one of San Francisco’s most important players may no longer be off limits.