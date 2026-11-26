The 2026 season was a disaster for the San Francisco Giants.

They lost nearly 100 games, had one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball, and had an offense that underperformed despite immense talent. Despite that, as we celebrate Thanksgiving, the Giants have plenty to be thankful for heading into 2027.

Rafael Devers

Buster Posey's tenure as president of baseball operations has been disappointing, but one thing he's done right is trade for Rafael Devers. Despite a couple of slow starts, Devers has been phenomenal in San Francisco, with 37 home runs last season and surprisingly good defense at first base. The Giants have him locked down for seven more seasons, and they should be beyond grateful for what he does for the offense and the clubhouse.

Bryce Eldridge

The big rookie was a bright spot for an offense that struggled mightily last season, slugging 17 home runs with a 133 OPS+. Like Devers, his defense at first base was strong, and at just 22 years old, the Giants have him for the foreseeable future to build the rest of the team around. Eldridge should blossom even more after a strong rookie season and is another reason the Giants should be thankful heading into next season.

Bryce Eldridge is a building block for the Giants for years to come Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Farm

Alongside acquiring Devers, Posey has done a fantastic job of turning one of the worst farm systems in baseball into a top-5 system across all levels. The trades they've made as sellers at the deadline, alongside a few strong drafts, have given the Giants talented depth at shortstop, in the outfield, and across the pitching staff. Many of those farmhands expect to make an impact in 2027 and beyond, giving the Giants many more building blocks alongside Eldridge to make the team competitive for years to come.

Jackson Flora is one of the many prospects the Giants expect to impact the team in the near future | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Lockout

Buster Posey has said that the Giants expect 2027 to be a gap year, where they see what they have in their young players and sign mid-level free agents to fill roster gaps. With the impending lockout set for Dec. 1, many people around baseball expect negotiations to drag out and impact the start date of the season, with extremists believing there won't be a 2027 season at all. If the lockout goes as people expect, the Giants should be thankful and then some.

A cancelled season means the Giants can pour all their focus into 2028, which they seem headed towards anyway, and can work extensively with the young guys in the minor leagues to make sure they are ready to compete for spots when baseball resumes.

If the season is shortened, the Giants have a better competitive window to make a run at the playoffs while also trying out players they expect to contribute in 2028. While they savor their Thanksgiving plates, the Giants should be hoping for an extended lockout so they can get a jumpstart on their plans to be competitive in 2028.

The 2026 season was a campaign San Francisco would like to forget, but as it gets closer to its end, there are still things the fans and the organization should be thankful for.