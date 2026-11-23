The San Francisco Giants should evaluate any Logan Webb trade by the talent it brings back. Their desire to move an expensive contract should remain a separate decision.

FanSided’s Robert Murray reported Saturday that the Giants are open to listening to offers for Webb, citing multiple rival executives. That development creates a new temptation for President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey: using Webb’s appeal to help solve another payroll problem.

The Giants should resist that approach unless the combined offer clearly improves their baseball return. Webb’s remaining contract gives San Francisco opportunities to acquire meaningful talent without making the buyer absorb an unrelated long-term commitment.

Combining Webb and Devers Would Change the Buyer’s Calculation

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giants On SI’s examination of the Webb report outlined his remaining salaries: $23 million in 2027 and $24 million in 2028.

Two seasons and $47 million make him accessible to a different range of buyers than a lengthy free-agent agreement. An acquiring club would still need to surrender talent and evaluate his health, but its guaranteed salary commitment would end after 2028.

Rafael Devers presents a different calculation. As Giants On SI previously covered, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that San Francisco would like to unload at least one of its large contracts. Devers has seven years and $211 million remaining.

A hypothetical package containing both players would therefore carry $258 million in remaining nominal salary commitments before retained money or other adjustments. That figure spans different contract lengths and includes deferred compensation; it is not a single-season payroll charge or a present-value calculation.

The difference matters. A team interested in Webb might lack the budget, lineup opening, or appetite for the additional Devers commitment. Combining the players could narrow the field of buyers and shift negotiations toward salary relief.

Posey Should Price Salary Relief Against the Talent He Gives Up

San Francisco Giants President of baseball operations Buster Posey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a legitimate argument for considering a combined offer. Moving substantial salary could give San Francisco room to repair several positions and pursue pitching.

But that flexibility has a price if the buyer offers less young talent in exchange for assuming the additional contract. Posey would need to identify exactly what San Francisco was sacrificing.

The Giants should first establish the best baseball return available for Webb on his own. That provides a useful comparison for any broader proposal: how much additional salary relief would justify losing a particular player from the return?

Webb’s uneven 2026 season also requires realistic expectations. He finished with a 4.31 ERA across 160.2 innings, and his value depends partly on a buyer’s confidence that he can rebound. His past workload does not guarantee an overwhelming offer.

If the available return fails to justify losing him, keeping Webb remains an option. The Giants should preserve that choice while pursuing other ways to adjust spending.

A Webb trade would remove a major rotation piece. The return should give San Francisco a clearer path to replacing that production and building its next competitive team.