Why Bryce Eldridge Could Be the Giants’ Biggest X-Factor in 2027

The San Francisco Giants enter the 2027 season with numerous questions; however, perhaps none more intriguing than Bryce Eldridge.

After another poor 2026 season, the Giants need their younger players to start contributing to the team's success rather than relying solely on veterans. Eldridge can contribute as a regular starter; however, San Francisco must determine whether he is ready for an everyday role.

Eldridge was drafted in the first round of the MLB draft and has advanced rapidly through the minor league system. He has shown strong offensive capabilities in the minors. At 6-foot-7, Eldridge offers something different than what the Giants currently have in their lineup.

However, his development as a professional player is not yet complete. Whether he can adjust to major-league pitching will likely determine how well-positioned the Giants are to compete with other teams next season.

Making Adjustments at the Plate

Eldridge will face his greatest test in 2027 by showing he can consistently handle major-league pitching, not just hit the ball hard.

He will need to improve his ability to decide when to be aggressive at the plate and when to let the pitch pass. Pitchers will try to exploit Eldridge's weaknesses, especially breaking balls and pitches thrown out of the strike zone.

Rather than relying on Eldridge's natural abilities in difficult moments, the Giants must keep developing an improved overall approach to hitting.

Eldridge is going to have some games where he seems like he's trying too hard. This is very common with young hitters making the jump to the big leagues. What happens after those games will determine his success. If he can reduce his strikeouts, stay in the batter's box longer, and make adjustments between at-bats, his overall productivity should increase.

Finding His Place in the Giants’ Lineup

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition, there is another key issue: how Eldridge will fit into the regular lineup in San Francisco. If Rafael Devers sees a lot of time as a designated hitter, first base seems like a good fit for Eldridge.

The Giants need to make sure they don't put too much pressure on him early in the year. If they bat him further down the lineup, he may have time to adjust to the big leagues and will not be expected to produce runs every game right away. When Eldridge feels comfortable, Vitello can slowly move him into a position where he can make an impact.

What Would a Successful 2027 Season Look Like?

It is probably too much to expect Eldridge to establish himself as an All-Star during his first full major league season. Rather than expecting greatness immediately, it is more reasonable to expect him to develop into a reliable everyday player and continue improving over the course of the season.

If he hits approximately .250 and hits between 20 to 25 home runs next year, that would be a positive outcome. However, I do not believe the Giants can evaluate his growth as a player solely on these statistics. We need to watch how many times he strikes out, whether he can hit left-handed pitchers, and how well he performs with runners in scoring position.

Why Eldridge’s Development Matters Beyond 2027

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants have spent large sums of cash to build a veteran group with Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman. These veterans bring experience; however, the Giants need inexpensive young players who can contribute and build a long-term winning team.

Eldridge provides an opportunity for the Giants to find a daily player in-house instead of spending a lot of money in free agency. If Eldridge becomes an established starting first baseman, the Giants will be able to invest more dollars in their starting rotation, bullpen, and outfield.

In addition, there is a larger perspective to consider. San Francisco has struggled to consistently develop position players who will eventually establish themselves as regular starters. Eldridge has the potential to change this history; however, the organization must give him opportunities to learn from his errors.

For the Giants to make it to the postseason in 2027, Eldridge will not be needed to carry them. What is needed from him is to show he has what it takes to play at the major-league level and can be a component of their future.

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