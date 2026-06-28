Giants Activate Heliot Ramos from Injured List for Braves Finale

The San Francisco Giants have their starting left fielder back as Heliot Ramos was activated from the 15-day injured list on Sunday.

The Giants are wrapping up a three-game series at Oracle Park with the Atlanta Braves.

San Francisco announced that move and designated infielder Buddy Kennedy for assignment to remove him from the 40-man roster. The Giants must wait seven day to either waive Kennedy or trade him before attempting to option him to the minor leagues.

Ramos had been on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. Ramos went on the injured list on May 16 with a right quad strain. He needed a month of recovery and baseball activities before he was able to begin his rehab assignment.

Heliot Ramos Returns

The Giants also announced their starting lineup and Ramos was in the No. 6 spot and serving as the designated hitter.

Before the injury, Ramos was slashing .267/.307/.424 with four home runs and 20 RBI. He also had 12 doubles and one triple, with 47 strikeouts and 10 walks. San Francisco still isn’t fully healthy in the outfield. The Giants are still without center fielder Harrison Bader, who is on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He has been on the IL since May 30.

Jung Hoo Lee, one of the team’s hottest hitters will start in right field. Rookie Victor Bericoto, who was a spring training start for San Francisco, will play center field. Giants manager Tony Vitello did tell reporters on Saturday, including the San Jose Mercury-News’ Justice delos Santos (subscription required) that San Francisco could put Ramos in right field and move Lee to center to keep Casey Schmitt, who has also been a hot bat, in the order. Schmitt was in left field for Sunday’s game.

Left-hander Robbie Ray is on the mound for the Giants against the Braves.

Kennedy was DFA’d to make room for Ramos, but the Giants still have a spot on their 40-man roster going into Sunday’s game. He was promoted to the Majors on June 1 after failing to make the opening day roster. The infielder has bounced around the Majors for five years, beginning with his debut with Arizona in 2022. He played in seven games for the Giants and didn’t record a hit in seven at bats. With 74 games of service time, he is unlikely to be able to refuse a minor league assignment if he clears waivers or isn’t traded.