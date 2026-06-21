Giants’ Heliot Ramos Hitting Like He’s Ready to Return from Injury Rehab

The way Heliot Ramos is hitting the baseball the San Francisco Giants won't have to wait much longer to end his injury rehab assignment.

The Giants sent Ramos to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday as they continued their road trip from Atlanta to Miami. The intent, according to manager Tony Vitello, was to get Ramos additional game reps before he returned to the majors.

The way he's produced at Sacramento that return could come this week when the Giants return home to host the Athletics on Tuesday.

Heliot Ramos’ Hot Bat

"HELIOT RAMOS OPENS THIS GAME WITH A BANG!" 💥



Cats with the early 1-0 lead thanks to this 432 ft HR from Heliot Ramos! pic.twitter.com/L7hffqof3e — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) June 20, 2026

Ramos joined Sacramento on the road at Oklahoma City, and he immediately went to work. Ramos went 1-for-5 with a walk and three strikeouts in his debut and then got the next day off. That’s a typical progression for hitters on a rehab assignment. After the off day, the next step is to make sure the player can play in the field on back-to-back days.

Ramos cleared that hurdle on Saturday. On Friday he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a strikeout. Then he played on Saturday, going 2-for-4. That boosted his three-day batting average to. 385.

Ramos will probably get one more game with the River Cats on Sunday before he returns to San Francisco. The Giants come back from Miami on Sunday night and have an off day on Monday, which should give San Francisco and Ramos an opportunity to meet, discuss where he's at and determine if activation as early as Tuesday as possible.

Ramos went on the injured list on May 16 with a right quad strain. He needed a month of recovery and baseball activities before he was able to begin his rehab assignment. The Giants want him back in the lineup, but they also wanted to be cautious and ensure that their left fielder doesn't have a setback.

Before the injury he had played in 44 games and was slashing .267/.307/.424 with four home runs and 20 RBI. He also had 12 doubles and one triple, with 47 strikeouts and 10 walks.

Ramos will return to a team that is still scuffling as it comes home to face the Athletics for a three-game series. After that, the Giants will host the Atlanta Braves for three games. From there comes July and some significant decisions when it comes to the trade deadline as San Francisco determines which players it wants to put on the market in a season that appears to be heading nowhere.