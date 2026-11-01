The Giants’ Biggest Free-Agent Decision Is About More Than One Player

The San Francisco Giants should pursue Adrian Morejon as a bullpen anchor, with enough money reserved to add rotation help and another dependable reliever. How far they go for him could determine the shape of their entire offseason.

For president of baseball operations Buster Posey, the decision would test how the organization values exceptional relief pitching within a roster that needs several improvements. A substantial contract would make the remaining payroll choices more consequential.

The Giants’ projected Opening Day roster identified openings in the rotation and late innings. Morejon would address one of those needs, while the others would still require money and attention.

Morejon Would Command a Substantial Commitment

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morejon posted a 2.83 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 107 strikeouts across 86 innings for the San Diego Padres in 2026. He finished each of the past three years with an ERA below 3.00, supplying a stronger foundation for an investment than one exceptional campaign.

San Francisco could give him its most important late-inning assignments, including an opportunity to close. His ability to miss bats would offer a way to escape trouble when an opponent put runners on base.

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuterprojected five years and $90 million, an $18 million annual average. That forecast is not a reported asking price.

The Giants’ free-agent fit rankings placed Morejon among the strongest options, with medical and financial conditions attached. Before bidding, the front office should establish how much guaranteed money it can commit while still improving the rest of the staff.

MLB.com reported that Morejon experienced soreness in his nonthrowing right shoulder during the NLDS. A satisfactory medical evaluation would be essential before a substantial guarantee, with his recent workload also part of the assessment.

Morejon also appeared among MLB.com’s qualifying-offer candidates. If he received and rejected one, the Giants would need to account for draft-pick penalties under the existing rules.

The Budget Must Support the Rest of the Pitching Staff

San Francisco Giants President of baseball operations Buster Posey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants’ payroll analysis explained why their roughly $19.8 million estimated gap below the 2026 luxury-tax threshold could not establish an offseason spending budget. Ownership must determine what it will authorize for a roster with returning commitments, arbitration decisions, and multiple vacancies.

That authorization should precede any judgment that Morejon would consume too much of the available money. A budget that cannot accommodate dependable starters and credible bullpen improvements deserves scrutiny alongside the price of any individual player.

The baseball connection is straightforward. Better starters could reduce the frequency with which relievers must cover early exits, while another dependable bullpen addition could share difficult assignments with Morejon. Paying for an outstanding reliever would have greater value within that supporting structure.

The same plan should guide decisions on returning pitchers. Camilo Doval’s contract case would depend partly on his expected assignment after additions, while Randy Rodriguez’s return should leave room to evaluate his workload. Neither should be treated as a guaranteed answer to every remaining late-inning problem.

Organizational direction matters here, too. Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman already form a veteran core, while Bryce Eldridge and Bo Davidson offer opportunities for younger players to earn substantial roles. Preserving those opportunities would allow more of the acquisition budget to address pitching.

A broader group of less expensive arms could become the better choice if Morejon’s guarantee exceeded the club’s valuation or his medical review raised concerns. That approach would still require pitchers with credible roles and sufficient quality; dividing the money among more players would not automatically solve the problem.

The Giants should make a serious effort to sign Morejon within a plan that funds the entire staff. The decision would reveal whether San Francisco intends to support its core with dependable pitching across several jobs, and whether ownership will finance that direction.