Projecting the Giants 2027 Opening Day Roster Before Free Agency Begins

The San Francisco Giants can assemble an initial 2027 Opening Day roster from their current player pool. Several of those assignments remain open competitions and priorities for outside help.

This version projects 13 position players, five starters, and eight relievers under the current roster limits. It assumes the included arbitration-eligible players are retained, and the injured candidates recover sufficiently to play.

Free agency technically opened Oct. 29. Players can begin signing with new clubs Nov. 2, making this a baseline before the broader market opens.

Grant McCray and Braxton Roxby have left the organization. Andrew Knizner was outrighted, and JT Brubaker became a free agent. Those changes are reflected here.

The Position Players: 13 Spots With Several Jobs Open

San Francisco Giants right fielder Jung Hoo Lee and shortstop Willy Adames. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Position Player Projection Status C Daniel Susac Provisional starter; knee recovery C Drew Cavanaugh Backup; competition open 1B Bryce Eldridge Regular; first base/DH split provisional SS Willy Adames Core starter 3B Matt Chapman Core starter; health-dependent DH Rafael Devers Core hitter; health-dependent IF Marcelo Mayer Second-base competition; bench candidate IF Christian Kross Utility; spot vulnerable to additions LF Bo Davidson Provisional starter; job open CF Harrison Bader Health and roster status conditional RF Jung Hoo Lee Core starter OF Drew Gilbert Reserve; center-field alternative

The Giants’ initial lineup projection supplied a starting point for the everyday assignments. Eldridge gets the primary first-base job, with Devers receiving most DH starts. Their distribution remains subject to health and the organization’s defensive plans.

Catcher remains an opening for an addition. Susac’s recovery from a fractured left kneecap makes his workload uncertain. Cavanaugh fills the second catching spot provisionally, while Jesús Rodríguez remains an internal option. A veteran signing could change either assignment.

Second base and left field remain competitions. Schmitt gets the initial nod at second, but Mayer needs an opportunity to challenge him. If Mayer makes the roster, the Giants should have a meaningful playing-time plan for him. Koss supplies utility coverage, although another position-player addition could squeeze that bench arrangement.

Davidson receives the first opportunity in left field. Gilbert and Victor Bericoto are alternatives, and a veteran addition could change the balance.

Bader’s inclusion assumes both sufficient recovery and continued retention. His place in the club’s plans remains unresolved. Gilbert and Jonah Cox provide center-field alternatives if that assumption changes.

Chapman and Devers also must complete their recoveries. Their expected spring returns support including them in the baseline, while any setback would require a revised alignment.

The Pitchers: 13 Candidates With Major Vacancies

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Position Player Projection Status Rotation Logan Webb Core starter Rotation Landen Roupp Core starter Rotation Adrian Houser Health and assignment conditional Rotation Matt Wilkirson Internal placeholder; job open Rotation Yunior Marte Internal placeholder; job open Bullpen Randy Rodriguez Return and workload conditional Bullpen Camilo Doval Late-inning candidate; tender pending Bullpen Trent Harris Relief candidate Bullpen Keaton Winn Health-dependent Bullpen Jose Butto Health and tender decision pending Bullpen Sam Hentges Left-handed option; tender pending Bullpen Dylan Smith Relief competition; job open Bullpen Carson Seymour Length option; job open

These are projected assignments within the current player pool. The Giants’ offseason priorities still call for substantial pitching additions.

The final two rotation jobs are open. Webb and Roupp provide the clearest foundation. Houser enters this version as a starter, subject to health and role decisions.

Wilkinson recorded a 3.58 ERA in 27.2 innings during 2026. Marte posted a 4.44 ERA in 24.1 innings. Those small samples justify further evaluation, with Anthony Molina and Cesar Perdomo also competing. Neither placeholder represents a settled starting job.

Hayden Birdsong, Trevor McDonald, Carson Whisenhunt and Blade Tidwell remain outside this Opening Day projection of their Tommy John recoveries.

The closer job and other late-inning assignments remain unsettled. Rodríguez pitched in the Arizona Fall League during his recovery, but his workload and assignment still need evaluation.

Doval’s inclusion reflects his current team control. His return depends on a contract decision, as the Giants’ Doval analysis explained. Buttó and Hentges also face tender decisions; returning pitchers must demonstrate readiness.

Harris, Smith, and Seymour fill provisional relief spots. Additional signings could push incumbents into different roles or off the projected roster. Rowan Wick could also enter this group, depending on his option decision and health. Ryan Walker and Tristan Beck remain alternatives within the current pool.

The update priorities are clear: two rotation openings, dependable late-inning help, catching depth and the competition at second base and left field. Center field also requires another look if Bader’s status changes.

The next version should follow significant signings, trades, option decisions, non-tenders, and medical updates. Each change should identify who enters the 26, who leaves, and which role remains open. That will show which roles San Francisco strengthened and which still need attention.