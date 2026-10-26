Giants’ $19.8 Million Tax Gap Is Not Their Offseason Budget

The San Francisco Giants had roughly $19.8 million of room below the 2026 luxury-tax threshold, according to Cot’s current estimate. That figure should inform their offseason discussion without becoming an artificial spending limit.

The Giants’ estimated tax payroll stood at $224,191,167 against a $244 million threshold. The difference was $19,808,833, calculated from those figures.

An Oct. 25 Around the Foghorn report renewed attention on those numbers. Cot’s estimate remained preliminary rather than MLB’s final accounting.

For San Francisco, the meaningful question was how ownership would fund a better roster after a 65-97 finish. Last year’s distance from a tax line could not answer that.

Separate the Tax Calculation From the Spending Plan

San Francisco Giants President of baseball operations Buster Posey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB’s tax calculation uses contract averages and player benefits, rather than simply adding annual salaries. That makes it a different measure from the cash a club pays during a particular year.

The Cot’s worksheet therefore supplied a useful estimate of the Giants’ position under the 2026 system. It did not establish an ownership-approved acquisition budget for the following winter.

A new spending plan must account for returning contracts, arbitration decisions, additions and whatever labor rules govern the next campaign.

Using the previous threshold as an automatic 2027 ceiling would assume an answer that the current agreement did not supply.

The same caution applies in the opposite direction. Finishing below the threshold did not establish that ownership intended to spend the entire difference.

Any Giants offseason spending outlook should distinguish estimates of contractual obligations from evidence of what the team actually authorized.

Make the Budget Serve the Roster

San Francisco Giants players celebrate after beating the Minnesota Twins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

President of baseball operations Buster Posey should build his request around the work that needs doing.

The Giants’ offseason priorities include dependable starting pitching and a deeper late-inning bullpen. Those needs require a coordinated plan, because a significant investment in one starter would affect the money available for other jobs.

Ownership should evaluate several credible versions of that plan: a larger rotation commitment with modest complementary additions, multiple midrange pitching acquisitions, or a combination of free agency and trades.

Each version should show the expected role, health risk and remaining flexibility attached to every expenditure. It also should leave room to respond when an initial solution fails.

The public payroll estimate did not reveal which approach ownership would approve. That remained an unanswered question.

The Giants should be judged by whether their spending produces a more dependable roster. An estimated cushion under the previous year’s tax threshold was useful context, but it was neither a complete budget nor a substitute for a competitive plan.