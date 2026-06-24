Giants Boss Buster Posey's Vague Presser Provided Little to No Answers

On the field, the 2026 season has been a disaster for the San Francisco Giants. Practically nothing has gone right, from injuries that forced key players to miss a month, to just flat out poor play on the field. There was optimism for the roster and new energy with rookie manager Tony Vitello heading into the season, but any hope has been dashed.

And in June, the Giants faced multiple controversies off the field, as well.

The most recent controversy occurred on Sunday when Rafael Devers made a lot of news by trying to wave off a pinch runner multiple times. As he headed into the dugout, he clearly avoided a pat on the back from bench coach Jayce Tingler. Devers also refused to talk to the media until later on Tuesday.

Buster Posey, the Giants' President of Baseball Operations, held a press conference in the dugout on Tuesday. Instead of clearing up any questions the media had about recent incidents, he avoided and shut down the inquiries instead.

Posey Dodges Any Non-Baseball Related Question

San Francisco Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The former NL MVP opened his press conference with a prepared statement.

Members of the media, of course, had follow-up questions. Posey's only answers were that he was not going to revisit anything from the statement and that if they had baseball questions, those were the only ones he would answer.

After multiple questions that Posey refused to answer, another Giants employee, presumably a media coordinator or spokesperson, also said he would only answer baseball related questions.

The next line of questioning then went to the topic of Devers.

Posey went on to explain that Devers and Vitello had a "good conversation" on the subject. The executive has not yet spoken to his highest paid player, himself, though, but will "probably sit down with him."

He then explained it as a "misstep" from Devers, but doesn't think he can be labeled a bad teammate because of it.

Q: "Do you think it's important for you to personally communicate (to Devers) why that may not be acceptable?"



POSEY "Yeah I think so... I'll probably sit down with him."



Q: "Has he expressed any contrition?"



POSEY: "You'd have to ask Tony." pic.twitter.com/mHCOUF7a9q — KNBR (@KNBR) June 23, 2026

Posey is clearly leaving it up to Devers and Vitello to figure out. Devers himself later talked to the media and explained that it was misunderstanding and he thought he was being taken out due to hamstring soreness he experienced earlier in the week. He apologized to Vitello for his actions.

The only question the Giants' boss did answer was that he is not listening to offers for San Francisco's ace, Logan Webb.

Despite holding the press conference, Posey did not do anything to answer or attempt to resolve current situations. In trying to force them on the back burner, he and the rest of the organization are just raising more questions about their handling of them.