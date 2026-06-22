What Giants Manager Tony Vitello Said After Rafael Devers' On-Field Frustration

Things didn't go the San Francisco Giants' way this weekend in Miami against the Marlins, getting swept and earning a 2-3 road record. However, the biggest storyline of the series finale on Sunday was the ninth inning disagreement between Rafael Devers and manager Tony Vitello.

Reaching on a walk, Vitello decided to pinch run for Devers at first base, replacing him with rookie Jonah Cox. Devers started the series as the designated hitter but played the remaining two games as the first baseman, showcasing that Devers was healthy enough to be in the field.

Devers waved his finger to Cox, almost gesturing him back to the dugout, but once Vitello made the move, it became official. Walking back to the dugout, Devers was visibly upset, especially since he wagged his finger toward the dugout as if to say he didn't need to be pinch-run for.

Devers was removed from the game, dodged contact with a coach trying to tap him, and the Giants ended up losing the game two batters later.

Vitello Gives His Side of the Story

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello (23) argues with umpire Mark Wegner (14). | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Following the game, Vitello spoke with the media and was quickly asked about his decision on Devers on the base paths.

"Yeah, I didn't see where he went afterwards, but once we announced the move, the move is made. So, just going with what our best effort is to win the game. Obviously, you'd like to get Jonah to go get a bag. He's relatively quick to the plate. But on a double, going with our best chance to be able to score," Vitello said via NBC Sports Bay Area & California on YouTube.

In a situation where the Giants just needed to get one run across the plate to tie the game or take the lead, Vitello wants speed on the base paths. Devers isn't the quickest, especially compared to Cox, who stole 27 bases in Triple-A before getting called up.

Many speculated how the relationship between the manager and player has fared since that decision, but Vitello let those speculations rest.

"We talk every day. I'm good. I'd rather have guys like (Logan) Webby that you got to rip him off the field as opposed to vice versa."

Things haven't gone well for Devers in his short tenure with San Francisco in terms of not living up to expectations for what they thought they traded for. But as the season continues, Devers and Vitello will have to mesh better than oil and water, as they semi-displayed on Sunday.