'Inexcusable': MLB Expert Criticizes Giants' Rafael Devers' Actions Toward Tony Vitello

It almost seems like the frustration over the San Francisco Giants' 2026 season has been simmering since the start. But now with the Summer sun set to beat down on a team that's already been battered, things are finally beginning to boil over. A recent on-field incident between first baseman Rafael Devers and manager Tony Vitello has left Giants fans sour, and one prominent MLB media member steamed.

The five-alarm fire in question erupted on Sunday in the ninth inning of the team's 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins. On the verge of being swept in the series, Vitello opted to pinch run for Devers in a crucial situation, and that's when the first veteran slugger appeared to 'show up' the skipper. When rookie Jonah Cox summoned Devers from the first base bag and let him know he was being substituted for, Devers waved his finger as if he were scolding the youngster to get off the field.

Despite Devers' objection, he was removed, nonetheless. His facial expressions and demeanor toward Vitello were evident for all to see. It was a move that one longtime and respected baseball analyst felt the need to call out.

"Inexcusable," MLB Network commentator and legendary journalist Ken Rosenthal stated about the incident on KNBR on Monday. "You cannot do what [Devers] did yesterday. It was basically insubordination."

A Big Bat with Bigger Problems

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) awaits his turn at bat. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Devers is already carrying the big baggage of having an inflated contrast, poor performance, and he's locked in for a long time. Even if 'Friso wanted to trade him, it would still take a huge bite of the payroll. Considering he's on a long-term deal, the Giants would have to absorb an even larger percentage of what he's owed. So even if he continues to underperform and be insolent, the club might just be stick with him.

For his part, Vitello reacted differently from many past managers might have. Instead of ranting and raving, he explained the game principles that went into his thought process. In other words, the rookie leader answered the show of disrespect with the professionalism of a veteran.

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"Yeah, I didn't see where he went afterwards, but once we announced the move, the move is made," Vitello told NBC Sports Bay Area. "So, just going with what our best effort is to win the game. Obviously, you'd like to get Jonah to go get a bag."

Immediately following the game, Devers refused to speak to reporters regarding the incident. He has not made any public comments thus far. and is not expected to receive any fines or formal punishment from the Giants organization.