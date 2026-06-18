Giants’ Bryce Eldrige Climbs List of Franchise Legends During Hot Streak

One of the few things the San Francisco Giants have gotten right this season is how they've handled the emergence of rookie slugger Bryce Eldridge.

Eldridge had hoped to make the opening day roster, but the Giants sent him back to Triple-A Sacramento to get him more at bats. When San Francisco finally promoted him on May 4, the team was in a valley offensively. The Giants still aren’t where they want to be, but Eldridge is a big reason why the offense is looking a little more like itself.

He managed to get on base in both games of Wednesday's doubleheader, the first of which was the resumption of the game that was suspended on Tuesday night. In doing so, Eldridge is looking up at a list of franchise legends.

Bryce Eldridge’s On-Base Streak

Luis Arraez and Bryce Eldridge go back-to-back! pic.twitter.com/RgJZ1741y3 — MLB (@MLB) June 17, 2026

Eldridge has now been on base 22 straight games. For players that are 21 years old or younger that is tied for seventh in Giants history for the longest on-base streak, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

It puts him in a tie with Travis Jackson, who did it in 1924, and Mel Ott, who did it in 1930. Ott played his entire career with the Giants when they were in New York.

It's an illustrious list of players with Giants connections, but Eldridge has a long way to go to get to the top. The player immediately in front of him is Fred Merkel, who reached base 23 straight games in 1910. Merkle started his career with San Francisco, ended it with the New York Yankees.

Next up is Willie McCovey, the Hall of Fame slugger and the namesake of “McCovey Cove” behind the right field seats at Oracle Park. He reached base in 25 straight games in 1959. He was an MVP, a six-time All-Star and the National League rookie of the year in 1959.

In front of him, well, it’s a whole lot of Ott, broken up only by Ross Youngs. Youngs is tied for the second-longest streak at 30 games in 1918. But what Ott did was truly amazing.

He made his Giants debut in 1928 and didn’t turn 22 until 1930. In addition to the 22-game streak that Eldridge tied on Wednesday, Ott had streaks of 28 games, 30 games and the franchise-leading 40-game streak, which crossed from 1929-30.

Ott was a lifetime .304 hitter who played for and managed the Giants, won a World Series ring in 1933 and led the National League in home runs six different times. Like McCovey, his number is retired.

Eldridge is a long way from that. But he’s in good company.