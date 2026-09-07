Giants' Cesar Perdomo Is Making a Surprising Case for 2027 Rotation

There are plenty of questions circulating about what the San Francisco Giants pitching staff will look like in 2027. Cesar Perdomo may have just changed the conversation.

The 24-year-old left-hander finished an impressive first week in the majors by throwing six scoreless innings against the New York Mets in his first career start. He only allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four. The team went on to lose 4-2, though.

Perdomo had four innings of one-run ball in his September 1 debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates. That means over his first 10 innings in MLB, he has allowed just one earned run.

No doubt about it, this is a ridiculously small sample size. Yet, it is enough to make fans and the Giants want to see more.

Cesar Perdomo Made an Impression

San Francisco Giants pitcher Cesar Perdomo (83) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the rosters expanded on September 1, Perdomo was given his chance to move up to the major league team. Initially, he worked out of the bullpen, where he allowed one run on three hits over four innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out four and walked one.

That performance must have impressed the right people because it earned him an opportunity to start on Sunday, and Perdomo made the most of the chance.

He retired 11 of the final 12 hitters he faced and never allowed a Mets runner to reach scoring position during his six innings. Giants manager Tony Vitello was impressed.

"There was a lot of poise to him," Vitello said. "He showed a lot of savvy. He looked like a veteran pitching,” per Bill Ladson of MLB.com.

Perdomo now can brag of a 0.90 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with eight strikeouts and only two walks through 10 innings. Opposing batters are struggling against him. He’s only allowing them to bat .182.

All of this is especially intriguing because Perdomo wasn’t that dominant in Triple-A.

Perdomo Has Plenty to Prove

Across his minor league innings this year he was 9-6 with a 4.43 ERA.

He had a much better line at Double-A Richmond, where he posted a 3.98 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 90 strikeouts over 72.1 innings.

When he moved up to Triple-A, he didn’t fare that well. He held a 5.10 ERA and a 1.59 WHIP across nine starts.

So, no one should be jumping the gun here and assuming anything about his future at the MLB level. But one has to agree it is both surprising and impressive so far.

He certainly has earned the chance at more opportunities.