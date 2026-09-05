Tony Vitello Just Put Giants' Young Players on Notice

Tony Vitello has spent the majority of his first year as the manager of the San Francisco Giants talking about development, opportunity, and finding out which players will be a part of his future team. Given where he came from, he understands young players and developing them.

After the game on Thursday evening, his message became a lot clearer and could be considered sharper.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had just handed the Giants a frustrating 5- 2 loss. Vitello was discussing his team’s inability to execute the small things when he delivered a comment that sounded a lot less like an observation and seemingly more like a warning.

“If you don’t want to attack, there will be opportunities for other guys, and the smart ones will sniff that out and they’ll do it,” Vitello said.

"There will be opportunities for other guys, and the smart ones will sniff that out and they'll do it."



Vitello on the Giants not executing on the little things pic.twitter.com/ehB7xLlMhr — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 3, 2026

There is no question about where the Giants' 2026 season is headed. September is an opportunity for auditions and you can tell Vitello is taking that very seriously.

Vitello just put everyone on notice. The opportunities being presented right now should not be confused with job security.

Giants Just Didn’t Play Ball

San Francisco Giants catcher Andrew Knizner (19) and starting pitcher Blade Tidwell Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Thursday’s game, Pittsburgh only managed five hits, all singles, and then somehow scored five runs. That’s a gift from the Giants.

San Francisco pitchers gave up seven walks, hit a batter, and then the team committed an error. Another notable - the Pirates didn’t even record an RBI hit during the entire game.

That’s just finding a way to lose.

The bottom line is that the pitchers didn’t throw strikes. Blade Tidwell was at the heart of the matter early on. It took him an astounding 40 pitches to get out of the first inning.

During the postgame interview, Vitello did give Tidwell credit for responding and attacking the strike zone after having so much trouble in the first.

That’s important to note that Vitello made that distinction. He wasn’t just scolding mistakes; he recognized that Tidwell responded.

September Is an Evaluation

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A very important distinction here is the difference between evaluation and development. One could argue that September should be a development phase, given that the Giants are far from a playoff spot.

Development can happen in the minors. The players who are stepping onto the Major League Baseball field better understand the assignment. They are being evaluated.

Just because this team is not in a playoff position and the circumstances have changed doesn’t change the ultimate game.

Sure, some of these prospects are getting called up sooner than they would have given the situation, but the opportunities aren’t guaranteed. There are other players in the organization waiting for their chance.

That makes what Vitello said even more important.

There are a lot of roster decisions to make before Opening Day 2027, and Vitello appears to be making it very evident he is looking.

Vitello Establishing Expectations

There is yet a bigger picture to consider here.

Vitello is just finishing his first season managing in the majors. No, it wasn’t really a campaign that anyone would consider a success and certainly not what anyone hoped for, but it is refreshing to see that he is establishing what he will and won’t be accepting moving forward.

Vitello wasn’t saying he demands perfection, but he does want execution.

Throw strikes, make routine plays and take advantage of opportunities. Without saying it, he said, if someone doesn’t do those things, there is another waiting in the wings.

What he clearly did say, “The smart ones will do it.”